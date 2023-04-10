Lift AI, Southern Elevator, & Intelevator Partner for the Largest Independent Elevator IoT Deployment in North America

1000 unit elevator IoT partnership between Lift AI, Southern, & Intelevator
Data from 1000 Lift AI devices will help power a new Lift AI-developed SaaS application specifically designed for elevator mechanics and their customers.
What we are building with Lift AI and Intelevator is going to revolutionize the elevator industry and I am thrilled to be part of this project.”
— Joe Jensen, VP of Strategy & Integration at Southern Elevator
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lift AI, a leading provider of IoT-enabled software for the vertical transportation industry, and Southern Elevator Company, a premier independent elevator service company, have announced a partnership with Intelevator that will result in the largest third-party IoT deployment for an independent elevator service company in North America.
The partnership currently consists of 400 Lift AI IoT deployments across Southern Elevator’s service geography, and will scale to 1000 deployments by the end of the year, with further expansion planned for 2024. Additionally, the agreement now includes the rollout of a new SaaS-application built by Lift AI to offer Lift AI & Intelevator-powered insights directly to field mechanics and Southern Elevator’s customers.
Christopher Short, President of Southern Elevator, commented “Our partnership with Lift AI to incorporate Intelevator data insights will allow Southern Elevator to greatly enhance the quality of our service delivery to our maintenance customers. By combining our industry experience from over the past seventy-four years with Lift AI’s advanced technology we can transparently deliver the level of targeted service that our customers expect and deserve.”
Joe Jensen, VP of Strategy & Integration at Southern Elevator who has been working closely with Lift AI for over two years continued “What we are building with Lift AI and Intelevator is going to revolutionize the elevator industry and I am thrilled to be part of this project. We have seen great results during our pilot program, and I am looking forward to expanding on the success we have seen thus far.”
During an initial pilot program that began last year, discussions on an expanded partnership were quick to follow as it became clear that Lift AI’s IoT technology was uniquely suited to meet Southern Elevator’s need for an equipment-agnostic IoT solution that could scale to multiple thousands of elevators. Lift AI’s experience in developing custom SaaS applications that can harness its own IoT data in addition to partner data enabled the discussions to become increasingly ambitious in scope.
Rob Wurth, CEO of Lift AI, said of the partnership, “The teams at Southern Elevator and Intelevator were quick to see the value of utilizing Lift AI's data at portfolio-scale to evolve their maintenance business. Using our IoT data and their own proprietary data, they are using technology to enhance & amplify their existing business model of providing high-quality elevator maintenance, transparent communication, and superior service to their customers. This is a natural evolution of our existing partnership and one that will have a significant impact on Southern Elevator’s business.”
Glenn Barnes, Operations Manager for Southern Elevator, with over 30 years of field and leadership experience in the elevator industry states, “At Southern Elevator we believe that our clients and their elevators are entitled to a provider that focuses on preventative maintenance. While other elevator companies only show up when breakdowns occur, we are on site routinely to put hands and eyes on our customers’ equipment. Lift AI and Intelevator data provides our service mechanics with valuable information that allows us to target our resources and maintenance tasks on specific potential problem areas and proactively prevent operational issues before they occur, making our time on site more efficient and valuable to our customer.”
The partnership furthers Lift AI’s mission of Bringing the World’s Elevators Online, enhances Southern Elevator’s reputation as a premier independent elevator service company, and showcases Intelevator’s innovation in bringing unique data to the industry for the benefit of the customer. The new IoT-enabled software is set to be introduced globally this Fall, and interested companies are encouraged to contact Lift AI to join the beta-test program.
With the largest third-party IoT deployment for an independent elevator service company in North America now adding software to enhance the mechanic and customer experience, Lift AI and its IoT-enabled software solutions are poised to have a significant impact on the vertical transportation industry.
