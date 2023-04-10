David Hochberg Offers VA Mortgage Guidance

/EIN News/ -- Northbrook, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northbrook, Illinois -

David Hochberg - Mortgage Lender, based in Northbrook, IL, offers guidance to veterans, servicemembers, and eligible spouses in becoming homeowners with the help of financing from the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The funding is actually provided by private financing companies, such as banks and home financing providers, but the VA guarantees a part of the amount being borrowed, which allows the financing company to offer better terms, such as no down payment, no home funding insurance, and no penalties for paying early.

That customers have been satisfied with the service provided by Team Hochberg is made evident by the many five star reviews they have been receiving. On Google, they have an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars after receiving more than 400 reviews. In a recent review, Jon G. gave them a five star rating and said, “I have listened to Mr. Hochberg on the radio for years and years and always really enjoyed his commentary and wealth of knowledge. So when we needed to purchase our home, it was a no-brainer for us. My dad just refinanced with them and said it was a great experience. And he was right. We had a rather difficult situation to deal with, with a death, estate, lawyers, etc. And this team, notably Brian Boruszak, stuck with us and got us through no problem. Really appreciate the easy, intuitive application and submission process. Highly recommend them. We will use them again, no question.”

VA home financing has a number of distinct features. First, the interest rates applied for the home financing are relatively low compared to those used by other sources. This is due to the VA guarantee, which significantly lowers the risks of the financing companies. Second, zero down payment is typically allowed for a VA home financing agreement. Third, there are only minimal closing costs. Fourth, the usual private mortgage insurance (PMI) that is often a requirement for home financing is not required with the VA guaranteed funding. Lastly, this VA benefit is a lifetime benefit, which means service members, veterans, and surviving spouses can take advantage of the VA guarantee not just once. Meanwhile, David Hochberg and his team are ready to offer their help to guide those who are applying for a VA home financing. More about Team Hochberg can be obtained from their Instagram page.

In addition to helping clients buy a new home, Team Hochberg can also provide assistance to those who want to refinance their home for the purpose of getting some of the cash from the home’s equity or to get better interest rates. The VA has two alternatives for home refinancing. The first option is the VA Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan (IRRRL). The VA IRRRL, which is also known as VA Streamlines, offers low-cost refinancing that in several ways makes it simplified. This means there may be no need for an appraisal, income verification, or credit underwriting. However, this option is only for veterans with a VA home financing contract. The VA IRRRL also requires that the new interest rate has to be lower than the old rate. In addition, there is no limit to the time required to recover the costs and fees. The other refinancing option is the VA Cash-Out, which enables qualified homeowners to receive some cash from their home’s equity as an outcome of the refinancing. But this option is only for those who have no outstanding VA financing agreements.

David Hochberg’s team that offers home financing guidance to home buyers, including first time home buyers, is powered by Homeside Financial, which has been originating home financing since 2000 and is licensed to offer their home funding services throughout the US. Team Hochberg’s role is to facilitate the process for obtaining home financing with dedicated in-house support staff, underwriters and closing department which allows them to efficiently process and close the funding agreement in just a matter of days. Meanwhile, the Mortgage Executive Magazine in its Spring 2022 issue has ranked Homeside Financial as number 34 in the Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America.

Those who are looking for home financing, refinancing and other related services can check out the David Hochberg - Mortgage Lender website or contact him on the phone or by email. They can also check the news article on David Hochberg.

###

For more information about David Hochberg - Mortgage Lender, contact the company here:



David Hochberg - Mortgage Lender

David Hochberg

(855) 563-2843

dhochberg@gohomeside.com

3100 Dundee Rd Suite 906

Northbrook, Illinois 60062

David Hochberg