Candice Kelly Personal Wellness Coaching Launches its Transformational Coaching Business

ASHBURN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Kelly, a highly experienced weight loss expert and wellness coach, is thrilled to announce the launch of Candice Kelly Personal Wellness Coaching LLC. This company is designed to help people achieve long-lasting transformations in their weight loss and wellness journey while finding the balance to break the cycle of yo-yo dieting.
With over 10 years of experience in the weight loss industry, Candice has witnessed first-hand the struggles of individuals who have repeatedly lost and gained weight without finding a sustainable solution. After going through her own weight loss journey and losing over 70lbs after having her daughter, Candice realized that there needed to be a better way to help people achieve their wellness goals long-term.
Candice's education and qualifications include a Master's Degree in Nutrition and a Bachelor's Degree in Culinary and Food Service Management. She is certified by the National Academy of Sports Medicine as a Certified Personal Trainer and Certified Nutrition Coach, and is currently working on her certification with Precision Nutrition for Sleep, Stress Management, and Recovery Coaching. Candice's commitment to learning and growing helps her better serve her clients.
Candice believes that true transformation is not just about losing weight, but about working on one's mindset, overall wellness, and making sustainable lifestyle changes over time.
Now, Candice is thrilled to offer her experience and expertise to others through her Personal Wellness Coaching business. By providing online personalized 1-on-1 support and guidance, Candice Kelly Personal Wellness Coaching LLC is dedicated to helping clients achieve lasting transformations that go beyond just losing weight.
"I believe there is a better way to help people achieve their wellness goals," says Candice. "The weight loss industry often keeps people failing and coming back for help repeatedly. I want to break people out of this cycle, and my own weight loss journey showed me that true transformation is about changing your mindset and creating a healthier lifestyle for yourself, not just dropping pounds. I'm excited to help others achieve their wellness goals and live healthier, happier lives for good."
Candice Kelly Personal Wellness Coaching officially launched on March 17th, 2023 and is now accepting new clients starting May 2023. To learn more about Candice and the personalized services offered by Candice Kelly Personal Wellness Coaching, please visit CandiceKellyWellness.com or follow @CandiceKellyWellness on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.
