Organic Snacks Market to hit new heights worth US$ 24,035.2 million by 2025: Allied Market Research

Growth in demand for organic food increases the demand for organic snacks, thereby accelerating the organic snacks market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the global Organic Snacks Market was valued at $8,783.2 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $24,035.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018 to 2025. Snacks are small servings of food eaten between main meals. Organic snacks are food prepared using ingredients that comply with the standards of organic farming. Organic food is also Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)-free and are free of artificial additives and can be better digested by the human body.

The growth of the organic snacks industry is driven by increase in disposable income of people along with rise in the living standards of consumers around the globe. Furthermore, hectic lifestyle and increase in the need for convenience and ready to eat food drive the growth of the market and help increase the organic snacks market size

Regional Analysis:

North America to maintain revenue lead through 2025

Among regions, the market in North America was the largest in 2017, grabbing 61.6% of the market share and is likely to dominate the market through 2025. This is due to increasing consumption of convenience foods such as snacks and rising concerns about health and fitness in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific would achieve the fastest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

Key Players Are:

The other market players (not profiled in this report) include SunOpta, Simple Squares, YummyEarth, Inc., Utz Quality Food, LLC, Eat Real, Creative Snacks Co., NurturMe, Annies Homegrown Inc, Navitas Organics, Clif Bar & Company, My Super Foods, Sprout, Peeled Snacks, Beanitos Inc., Late July Snacks LLC, 8 Rabbits, Cussons Australia Pty Ltd, Kraft Heinz, Kewpie Corporations, Louisville Vegan Jerky Co., and Organic Food Bar.

Salty snacks segment garnered the highest share in the organic snacks market by product type. The rise in popularity of innovative products with different types of flavor and ingredients attracts consumer toward salty snacks and thus contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, changing lifestyles, food consumption habits, rise in disposable incomes, and increase in food convenience are the major factors impacting the growth of the organic snacks market.

Key findings of the study

-> Based on product type, the salty snacks segment was the highest contributor to the organic snacks market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2018 to 2025.

-> Based on distribution channel, the retail stores segment was the highest contributor to the market in terms of value in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2018 to 2025.

-> Based on generation, the millennial segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 12.8% from 2018 to 2025.

-> E-commerce segment accounted for 16% of the total organic snacks market share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.9%.

Among distribution channels, the retail stores segment accounted for more than one-third of the market share in 2017 and would retain its dominance through 2025. The option of having choice combined with improving retail infrastructure all around the world supplements the growth of the retail store segment in the organic snacks market. However, the e-commerce segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. This is due to the online platform offering ease of accessibility to its customer.

