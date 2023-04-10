Electronics in Harsh Environments Conference Program Announced

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SMTA Europe is proud to announce the 2023 Electronics in Harsh Environments Conference, taking place May 23-25 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This global conference is a three-day technical event focused on building reliable electronics used in power electronics and harsh environments.
Session topics include:
• Electronics in Harsh Environments
• Soldering Materials for Ruggedized Electronics
• Acceptable Levels of Flux and Process Residues
• Protective Barriers Against Corrosion Failures on PCBs
• Solder Joint Reliability in Harsh Environments
• Predicting PCBA Failures Under Humidity Conditions
• Design for Cleaning
Powerhouse keynote speakers will present on Tuesday and Wednesday of the event. On Tuesday, May 23, Mike Konrad, CEO & president of Aqueous Technologies, will share “A Comprehensive Guide to Increased Reliability Via Cleaning and Cleanliness Quantification Best Practices.” Following suit on Wednesday, May 24, Erwann Peraud, materials and processes engineer at European Space Agency will give a presentation titled, “Electronic Hardware in Space - Failure Avoidance is Critical to Success Missions.” Learn more about the keynote speakers and their presentations here.
On Thursday, May 25, Rajan Ambat, Technical University of Denmark, concludes the conference with a half-day professional development course, titled “Climatic Effects on Electronics and Prevention Strategies.” Details about Professor Ambat and his course are found here.
SMTA – A Global Association Working at a Local Level
The SMTA membership is an international network of professionals who build skills, share practical experience and develop solutions in electronic assembly technologies, including microsystems, emerging technologies, and related business operations.
