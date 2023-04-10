Coastal Lice Center Celebrates 10 Years of Helping Families in the Fight Against Head Lice

Coastal Lice Center Celebrates 10-years of Helping Families Fight Head Lice in Myrtle Beach, SC & Wilmington, NC
MYRTLE BEACH, SC, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastal Lice Center is thrilled to announce their 10-year anniversary of providing expert lice treatment services to families in Myrtle Beach, SC and Wilmington, NC and the surrounding areas. Since their founding in 2013, Coastal Lice Center has been dedicated to helping thousands of families overcome the challenges of head lice infestations with compassionate care and effective solutions.
Head lice infestations can be a frustrating and embarrassing experience for families. Coastal Lice Center understands the stress and inconvenience caused by these unwelcome guests, which is why they offer comprehensive and confidential treatment options to eliminate lice and nits (lice eggs) quickly and effectively. Their team of experienced and certified technicians uses the exclusive “Airtek” heated air treatment to ensure that each treatment is safe and gentle for clients of all ages - and guaranteed to have you LICE FREE in an hour.
Over the past decade, Coastal Lice Center has earned a reputation as a trusted and reliable partner for families struggling with head lice infestations. They have helped thousands families get back to their normal routines by providing efficient and effective treatments, as well as education and support to prevent future infestations.
"We are grateful to have served our community for the past 10 years," said Catherine Collins, Founder/Owner of Coastal Lice Center. "Our goal has always been to provide a safe and welcoming environment for families to receive expert care and support during a challenging time. We look forward to continuing to help families in their battle with lice for many years to come.”
To celebrate their 10th anniversary, Coastal Lice Center is offering special promotions and family discounts on treatments and products throughout the month of April. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.CoastalLiceCenter.com or call 843-421-7011.
About Coastal Lice Center
Coastal Lice Center is Myrtle Beach & Wilmington’s ONLY professional lice treatment center. Founded in 2013, Coastal Lice Center provides the exclusive “Airtek” Heated Air treatment - the fasted & safest lice treatment guaranteeing your family is LICE FREE in an hour. Their team of certified technicians is dedicated to providing compassionate care and effective solutions to help families overcome head lice infestations. For more information, visit www.CoastalLiceCenter.com or call 843-421-7011 for more information.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Catherine Collins
Coastal Lice Center
+1 843-421-7011
email us here