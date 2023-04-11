JuneteenthNY Toledo Celebration & Workforce Development 2023 'Kaleidoscope of Black Culture' Toledo, OH, June 15-June 19

Juneteenth NY collaborates with Toledo Public Schools and Community Reinvestment Coalition - Englewood SW
A Toledo Celebration Showcasing History and Impact of African-Americans Kicks off an Epicenter of Black Culture and Community in Englewood District For 2023
We are beyond excited about Juneteenth NY Toledo Celebration, which includes an urban strategy and workforce development solution in response to 40% unemployment in Englewood and Junction Districts.”
— Juneteenth NYC's board member Kathleen Greely
TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 1st Annual Juneteenth NY Toledo Celebration - one of Toledo's premier annual events commemorating a now federally-recognized holiday - begins an exciting three-day celebration, kicking off with several virtual and in-person events begins on Thursday, June 15, through June 19, an epicenter of Black culture and community in Toledo, OH.
As a board member of Juneteenth NY for the last three years, we have decided to partner and bring this outstanding programming to Toledo, Ohio. Our focus in Toledo, Ohio, is equity around employment, education, and health. The Juneteenth NY Celebration was created to empower the Black community and advance the economic and cultural arts in the underserved area of Englewood District and surrounding communities to champion equity around employment, education, and health. The Juneteenth NY Toledo Celebration's events push forward a positive and present-day Black history narrative by showcasing Black creativity, ingenuity, and innovations. This year's theme, "Kaleidoscope of Black Culture," will feature the best in Black culture and community with live performances, exhibitions, authentic local cuisine, wellness, and other family fun activities, including The Celebration of Black Kings Awards Reception at The Toledo Club. Over the past 14 years, the umbrella organization, Juneteenth NY, has grown and expanded exponentially from a local gathering to a nationally recognized event. This year's attendees are expected to reach over 37,000+.
In honor of Black History Month and celebrating freedoms for all worldwide, the Juneteenth holiday promotes unity and builds self-esteem through reflection, education, and acknowledgment of African-American achievements. In 2021, historic and bipartisan legislation passed establishing Juneteenth as the newest Federal holiday, showcasing the power and progress of the work that continues to move African American history forward. Juneteenth NY Toledo Celebration encourages people of all races, nationalities, and ethnicities to join together to support and participate in Juneteenth celebrations locally and across the country - a true testament to resilience and humanity.
"The Board of Trustees of the Toledo Community Foundation recently approved grants to proactively address concerns raised by communities disproportionally impacted by equity and lack of access in the Greater Toledo area. St. Martin De Torres Parish was awarded a $40,000 grant to launch a resident-driven leadership training program and a job readiness program for the Englewood neighborhood in collaboration with Community Reinvestment Coalition - Englewood SW and Robinson Elementary. We are beyond excited to add to a Juneteenth NY Toledo Celebration that includes an urban strategy and workforce development solution in response to our grant award by expanding diverse community partnerships, addressing equity, and inclusion in urban spaces as we come together and celebrate our rich Black history that is embedded in the very fabric of this country. We are proud to establish a Juneteenth NY Toledo tradition and Celebration as one of the largest gatherings of Black people dedicated to elevating one another, providing a space for creativity, culture, and Black excellence," said Juneteenth NY's board member and Kathleen Greely. "Recently, we have witnessed an attack on Black history and African-American studies in recent news, but with events like Juneteenth NY Toledo Celebration & Workforce Development, we can educate, uplift, and enlighten people in Englewood District and surrounding communities and truly champion change by bringing Black history past, present and future to the forefront. Juneteenth NY Toledo Celebration & Workforce Development creates a safe space for our community on the Robinson Elementary school campus, shifting the narrative and creating change that will have a lasting generational impact in NW Ohio and beyond."
The 1st Annual Juneteenth NY Toledo Celebration & Workforce Development 2023 will be held (rain or shine). All events, except for The Celebration of Black Kings Awards Dinner, are free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged. To learn more, please visit https://toledo.juneteenthnyworldwide.com.
About Juneteenth : Juneteenth - also known as "Juneteenth Independence Day" or "Freedom Day" - is a holiday commemorating the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in Galveston, Texas, and, more generally, the emancipation of enslaved African-Аmericans throughout the Confederate South. The official state celebration is usually on June 19 and is now recognized as a national holiday. Juneteenth symbolically serves as a reference point from which to measure and appreciate the progress and contributions made by African-Americans to society.
About Juneteenth NY Toledo Celebration : Now in its 1st year, the Juneteenth NY Toledo Celebration is an urban strategy and workforce development solution to collaborate with businesses, industry, educators, and neighbors; Juneteenth NY Toledo Celebration includes Health Equity as a social and civic engagement. This urban strategy details industry-focused approaches to workforce and economic development, improving access to job readiness and job placement and increasing the quality of life and cultural experience while strengthening the workforce for Englewood residents and surrounding communities. Proactively created by Dr. James Jones, Principal, Robinson Elementary, and Kathleen Greely, President | CEO Community Reinvestment Coalition - Englewood SW, this annual event is resident-driven programming that supports community development and partnerships throughout Lucas County and NW Ohio. The Celebration is designed to celebrate and empower the Black community. Each year features a theme that seeks to educate the Black community on its history while changing the narrative of the devastating impact of slavery.
Kathleen Greely
Community RE Investment Coalition - Englewood SW 4194053550
kathleen@englewoodsw.org
You just read:
JuneteenthNY Toledo Celebration & Workforce Development 2023 'Kaleidoscope of Black Culture' Toledo, OH, June 15-June 19
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Kathleen Greely
Community RE Investment Coalition - Englewood SW
4194053550
kathleen@englewoodsw.org