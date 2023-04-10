Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,390 in the last 365 days.

MTSS Office Hours – Wednesday’s at 1:00 PM 

The Multi-tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) team at the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to offer Open Office Hours focusing on technical assistance for all educators currently implementing, exploring implementing or looking to make changes to their MTSS implementation. Sessions are meant to be a time for educators and administrators across the learning continuum, from special education to gifted and talented to come together to ask questions, celebrate successes, and/or work through problems of practice in MTSS implementation. These sessions are not content-specific and are offered as a space for educators to bring their voices to the table. 

To register for MTSS office hours, please follow this link, here. 

Office hours are offered as part of the Maine DOE’s MTSS Technical Assistance program and are meant for your use and discussion; you can join for the full hour, r just a part; for each session, or only when you have a question. For more information, contact Andrea Logan, MTSS Specialist, at andrea.logan@maine.gov or by calling (207) 592-2011. 

 

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

MTSS Office Hours – Wednesday’s at 1:00 PM 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more