MTSS Office Hours – Wednesday’s at 1:00 PM 

The Multi-tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) team at the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to offer Open Office Hours focusing on technical assistance for all educators currently implementing, exploring implementing or looking to make changes to their MTSS implementation. Sessions are meant to be a time for educators and administrators across the learning continuum, from special education to gifted and talented to come together to ask questions, celebrate successes, and/or work through problems of practice in MTSS implementation. These sessions are not content-specific and are offered as a space for educators to bring their voices to the table.

To register for MTSS office hours, please follow this link, here.

Office hours are offered as part of the Maine DOE’s MTSS Technical Assistance program and are meant for your use and discussion; you can join for the full hour, r just a part; for each session, or only when you have a question. For more information, contact Andrea Logan, MTSS Specialist, at andrea.logan@maine.gov or by calling (207) 592-2011.