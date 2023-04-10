AIMLEAP Celebrates Release of Advanced ApiScrapy on Eve of 11th Year of Corporate Success

ApiScrapy is a state-of-the-art advanced data scraping and workflow automation solution
NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AIMLEAP today announced the launch of its new, cutting-edge data scraping and automation solution called ApiScrapy. The platform is a ground-breaking advanced data solution that will transform the way businesses source and leverage data, converting any web- and app-acquired data into any format that its customers need.
AIMLEAP is a global leader in the IT space and well known for its innovative products. The company provides certified global technology consulting and services, including digital IT, research and analytics, AI-augmented data solutions and automation.
Its newest offering, ApiScrapy delivers an advanced value proposition for its customers, capitalizing on the company’s expertise in extracting data from websites and apps. That data will then be converted and processed into data that is usable and actionable for client purposes. The solution automates workflows and integrates ready-to-consume data into a database that delivers data in any format. No coding or infrastructure are required, so integration is seamless.
“ApiScrapy is a game-changer in our portfolio,” said a company spokesperson. “We continue to deliver as one of the most trusted and consistent innovation providers in the data and AI industry. Businesses can easily collect, process and analyze data from multiple sources in real time. The solution is designed to be a customizable, end-to-end solution. Our customers can tailor the ApiScrapy solution to their specific needs.”
AIMLEAP provides easily scalable and affordable volume data mined from internet and app sources provided in multiple global languages.
Along with converting any web and app data for targeted purposes, ApiScrapy’s key features include AI-augmented and pre-built automation capabilities.
AIMLEAP has equipped ApiScrapy with capabilities to please any IT department, including:
• Real-time or scheduled data with dashboards
• Ready-built database integrations capabilities
• Free web scrapers at scale
• Outcome-based pricing
ApiScrapy is truly a ground-breaking advanced data solution that will transform the way businesses source and leverage data. The solution leverages automation and artificial intelligence to provide businesses with valuable global insights garnered from public platforms. ApiScrapy recently onboarded five companies from the Forbes AI 50 - 2021 list and delivers their complex data requirements.
