Nextologies and 10TX Collaborate with UFC® to Offer Next-Level Production Services
Companies offering live demos of new REMI production capabilities via UFC APEX at NAB Show
Nextologies LIMITED announced today that it has established a colocation and West Coast REMI & Network Operations Center with UFC APEX® production facility in Las Vegas. Productions that are coming to the Las Vegas area will have the opportunity to level up by taking advantage of this unprecedented collaboration between Nextologies/10TX, the industry’s top live signal delivery platform, with the world-class UFC APEX production facility. Nextologies and 10TX will be offering live demos of the new REMI production solution at NAB Show, April 16-19, 2023 in booth W2959.
Productions will benefit from the ability to
Leverage Nextologies’ hardware within UFC APEX to transmit signals with ultra-low latency and produce multi-camera live events from a centralized studio of one of the world’s largest sports and entertainment companies - no bonded cellular or legacy transmission strategies required.
Minimize staff needed and significantly simplify onsite technology and infrastructure requirements.
Deliver signals into APEX via Nextologies’ broadcast-quality live video delivery platform.
Leverage colocated world-class UFC APEX and Nextologies facilities for audio mixing, video switching, graphics, SCTE Marker insertion, frame rate conversion, transcoding, encoding, and streaming.
Distribute programming via private fiber or public/private internet using Nextologies’ existing worldwide network of more than 2,000 delivery points, which can deliver the signals in any format required by any taker, opening up vast new revenue-generating opportunities.
“The collaboration with Nextologies and 10TX provides UFC an in-house technology partner to assist in developing new solutions that position UFC Apex as a premier event and broadcast facility in Las Vegas. Offering our production resources and talent to outside organizations has been a goal of UFC APEX since its inception,” says Tim O’Toole, SVP, Event Production, UFC. “Our long history with Nextologies providing cutting-edge resources to UFC has made the collaboration a natural fit to advance our continued expansion of innovative solutions to deliver programming worldwide.”
UFC APEX opened its doors in June 2019, and the first event in the 130,000 square-foot production facility was the season three premiere of Dana White’s Contender Series. It is camera-ready for events and productions of any size and includes various stages, standing sets and state-of-the-art equipment and amenities.
Nextologies has been innovating live signal transport for broadcast and streaming television since 2009, and when the company launched a new brand, 10TX, leveraging the company’s Xaas (everything-as-a-service) hardware, software, and hybrid cloud infrastructure to deliver live events, the UFC APEX team saw an opportunity to collaborate and extend the APEX’s state-of-the-art production facility resources, in combination with the expert transmission from Nextologies and 10TX, to other live events.
“We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with UFC APEX and their outstanding team and facility,” says Sasha Zivanovic, CEO, Nextologies. “The technology backbone of this new REMI solution has proven reliable and effective over the last decade for live TV, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to launch 10TX and partner with UFC to extend a game-changing solution to even more live productions.”
About Nextologies
Nextologies is a leading broadcast technology managed services provider, trusted by top broadcasters, enterprise corporations, and emerging companies to engineer, deliver, and monitor solutions that unlock their businesses’ potential without requiring them to invest in new infrastructure.
Nextologies has the world's largest broadcast video delivery network specializing in award-winning, broadcast-grade video connectivity for broadcasters and content owners across the globe with instant access to over 55,000 linear TV channels downlinked from 85+ globally-placed satellites.
In addition, Nextologies is a leader in signal acquisition and delivery providing fiber, IP and custom end-to-end solutions for IPTV and OTT platforms and video-centric applications across all platforms.
About UFC Apex®
UFC APEX is a state-of-the-art production facility located in Las Vegas that can be configured to host a variety of live events, including sports competitions, concerts, stage shows, esports tournaments, and more. The venue can also be converted into a sound stage for use as a rehearsal space for entertainment acts booked throughout Las Vegas. The multi-million dollar building measures approximately 130,000 square feet and features more than 50,000 square feet of production space and over 70,000 square feet of office space. UFC APEX became UFC’s home arena during the pandemic, allowing UFC to continue producing events, providing content to media partners, and serving fans. Since opening, UFC APEX has hosted over 110 mixed martial arts events, including more than 70 UFC events and seasons three through six of Dana White’s Contender Series. In 2020, UFC APEX opened a fully IP-based 4K-capable broadcast operations center that serves as the technical hub for the entire APEX facility and enables UFC to better produce events remotely, including events anywhere around the world.
