DHHR Reminds Residents of Resources for Child Abuse Prevention

As part of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents of free community resources available to families.

“Preventing child abuse and neglect starts with helping families meet their basic needs,” said Janie Cole, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance. “We are thankful for our partners in communities across the state who work to prevent potential child abuse and neglect by offering services that support families.”

Community resources include Family Support Centers, In-Home Family Education, Early Childhood Home Visiting Programs, Partners in Prevention, and West Virginia 211. More information is available here. DHHR also offers assistance programs that help with food and shelter costs, educational resources, and paying bills.

