Zwicker Statement on the Rutgers Strike

Trenton – Senator Andrew Zwicker (D-Middlesex/Mercer/Somerset/Hunterdon), who serves on the Senate Higher Education Committee and is co-Chair of the Special Committee on Status of Higher Education, issued the following statement today on the strike by Rutgers faculty, staff and graduate student workers:

“It is deeply concerning that after working for months without a contract, the employees at Rutgers University felt that they had no other recourse but to go on strike to secure improved compensation for tenure-track faculty, equal pay for equal work by adjunct faculty, and a living wage for graduate students. They all play a vital role in making Rutgers one of the Nation’s top universities in a state where higher education makes invaluable contributions to our economy and quality of life.

“I urge both sides to continue to negotiate in good faith and to work for a quick resolution that results in a contract that is fair, equitable and responsible. It is in everyone’s best interests to forge an agreement that puts students first by supporting educational excellence at Rutgers for generations to come.”