GyPSy Guide the popular tour guide app is now GuideAlong

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New name. Same voice and owners.

GyPSy Guide, the popular audio tour guide app for the best driving destinations around the world is changing its name from GyPSy Guide to GuideAlong.

"It's never been easy to explain simply what GyPSy Guide is," explains founder and CEO Rick Bulich."Our driving tours are informative and entertaining tours full of stories and tips. The location automatically triggers the narrated audio using GPS, and road trippers can travel at their own pace, but the tours are so much more than that," says Rick.

"It was our passionate customers that helped us come up with the new name," added Bulich. They consistently tell us they love our tours because it's like having a tour guide along for the drive, so we're changing our name to reflect the most important part of who we are.''

GuideAlong reassured its customers it would continue to use the popular narrated voice for their tours and the company structure and ownership aren't changing either. GuideAlong is run by a passionate team of travelers who will continue to create stories and recommendations to the best destinations. The audio tour guide app did also mention will be launching 14 new tours this year to increase its tour list to 60+ audio tours.

All GuideAlong audio-based driving tours are available for download at GuideAlong.com or at the App Store and Google Play.

