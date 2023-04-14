Glens Falls Area Photographer Learns the Silver Gelatin Photographic Emulsion Process

QUEENSBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Local photographer Craig Murphy has recently taken a class taught by modern master of historic photography Mark Osterman on the silver gelatin photographic emulsion process. The class, held over the course of two days, covered the intricacies of the historic photographic process and its application in modern times.
The gelatin silver emulsion process is a traditional photographic technique that has been used since the late 19th century. It involves coating a piece of glass, paper or film with a gelatin emulsion containing light-sensitive silver halide crystals. When exposed to light, the silver halide crystals undergo a chemical reaction that forms a latent image, which can then be developed into a visible image using a series of chemical baths.
Craig Murphy, who has been a photographer for over twenty years, expressed his excitement for the opportunity to learn from Mark Osterman. Murphy plans to incorporate what he learned in the class into his own photography, exploring the unique aesthetic possibilities of the silver gelatin photographic emulsion process. With this new knowledge, Murphy hopes to expand his artistic vision and offer his clients a truly unique photographic experience.
About Craig Murphy
Fine art photographer Craig Murphy creates one-of-a-kind photos using the wet plate collodion process. Craig travels with his Glens Falls Art® mobile tintype studio to locations in upstate NY making heirloom portraits and scenic views using this historic photographic method. Steeped in tradition, these unique archival images can be passed on to your family members to be cherished for years to come. Learn more at glensfallsart.com.
