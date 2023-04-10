Path Matching Hosts 2nd Annual Sexual Assault Awareness Walk on April 15th at Kiwanis Lake

Path Matching Hosts 2nd Annual Sexual Assault Awareness Walk
TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Path Matching, a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Tempe, is hosting the 2nd Annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month Walk at Kiwanis Lake Park. The event aims to empower survivors and build community support in reducing sexual assault.
The walk will is on April 15th, 2023, at Kiwanis Lake Park at 7:00 AM. Participants will have the opportunity to walk around the lake and show their support for survivors of sexual assault. There will also be yoga, music, and activities to raise awareness and promote healing.
“We are so excited to be hosting the 2nd Annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month Walk,” said Path Matching CEO Samantha Vrcic. “This event is a great way to unite the community and show our support for survivors of sexual assault. We hope to see many people join us on April 15th.”
To sign up for the walk, visit pathmatching.com or Eventbrite. For more information, please contact Path Matching at pathmatching@gmail.com.
About Us
Path Matching has created a substantial community impact through our anonymous matching technology. We provide a safe and secure way for survivors to share their testimony, and we match them by time, location, and description to reduce repeat offenders.
In addition to helping all survivors, our software is making it more accessible for survivors with disabilities to share what happens to them. It is imperative to create bridges between asking for help and receiving help.
Through our mission, we hope to empower survivors of sexual assault by creating safe places for them to share what happened, expand our community, and implement our resource guides.
