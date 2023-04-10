The Reading Glass Magazine Features Author Everton Robinson in Its London Edition

Parenting nonfiction author lands the cover of the magazine’s fourth issue with a three-spread feature
COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reading Glass Magazine, in its fourth issue—London edition, for the London Book Fair 2023, covers author Everton Robinson with his parenting style guide, A Child’s Guide to Wisdom. With the theme, “Spring to Life! Bringing Forth Little New Buds of Hope,” the issue advocates for hopeful growth and aspires to steward new sprouts—an edition that prides itself on having Robinson, who champions a better, wiser generation.
In an insightful three-spread feature, Robinson gives The Reading Glass Magazine a vivid glimpse of his personal life as the author heartily expounds his parenting book, A Child’s Guide to Wisdom, and shares how it sprang to life.
Robinson, a Churchman who also works in finance, surely is a person of principle. He stands firm in his faith and springs a way of life founded in values and virtues—wisdom, most especially. His book, A Child’s Guide to Wisdom, is, in fact, a collection of fifty principles—or seeds, as the author refers to them—of wisdom. Assertive and cognizant, Robinson articulates, “Most people live emotional lives—they don’t live lives of principles. They react to things. But principles provide a framework that allows one to direct his steps and think about his actions and the consequences of those actions.” A Child’s Guide to Wisdom indeed covers pivotal principles for children, the little new buds of hope for the next generation, to spring a way of life that is happier and healthier, sound and successful more than ever.
The cover story conversation continues with the hopes of Robinson carrying on his legacy by moving forward with future literary works that enliven stories vital to humanity. As books provide a primary platform for the written word, Robinson shares that he and his wife started their own publishing company—Laurcan Publishing, LLC—so he can extend his hands to other aspiring authors who also wish to inspire and empower the world, one book at a time.
Engaging and impactful, Robinson’s cover feature is equally meaningful as his parenting book A Child’s Guide to Wisdom. Dive deeper into this exclusive author interview in The Reading Glass Magazine’s print, available for purchase at www.readingglassbooks.com or check its digital copy. Get to know more about author Everton Robinson and grab a copy of A Child’s Guide to Wisdom at his website at www.principlesofwisdom.com.
