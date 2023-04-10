NDVSB launches the NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace to all CONUS Army bases and installations

The NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace is a new priority eMarketplace source for Army Open Market (non-mandatory) purchases
The eMarketplace has become a centralized portal for Army GPC purchases.”
— David Saroli
AUBURN HILLS, MI, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NDVSB (National Diversity Veteran Small Business) is proud to announce the deployment of the NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace to all Army bases and installations throughout the United States (CONUS). This eMarketplace solution helps the Army and the Department of Defense (DOD) achieve a mission focused on engaging with small, disadvantaged businesses, service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses and businesses who are local to Army installations as new entrants to Federal acquisitions.
The DOD released their small business strategy in January, and in March, Mr. Farooq A Mitha, the Director of the Defense Department’s Office of Small Business Programs addressed a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. During the hearing, Mitha cited challenges that small businesses encounter in trying to do business with the Federal government, including complexity and cybersecurity requirements. The NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace is designed to remove such barriers to entry for these small businesses.
“The NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace provides the Army with easily accessible products and services from small businesses and local businesses at the Installation level. It simplifies Government Purchase Card (GPC) purchases under the micro-purchase threshold and offers important benefits to stakeholders,” said David Saroli, CEO, NDVSB. “The NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace offers both mandatory sourced items from AbilityOne Base Supply Centers as well as over 6 million searchable items available as open-market non-mandatory purchases. The eMarketplace has become a centralized portal for Army GPC purchases.”
Government Purchase Card holders shopping through the NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace help military families. AAFES earnings go back to the military community and strengthen support for critical Quality of Life programs. These programs promote military readiness and resiliency including Child, Youth and School Services, and Armed Forces Recreation Centers that directly benefit active-duty military families.
NDVSB will continue to support the DOD in meeting their goals, as well as continue to help reduce the barriers for small businesses to do business with the federal government. To learn more about NDVSB, go to www.ndvsb.com.
