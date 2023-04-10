CobbleStone Software Achieves 97% Customer Satisfaction Rating in 2023 Client Survey

In a recent client survey, CobbleStone® achieved a 97 percent customer satisfaction rating for their acclaimed CLM training and implementation processes.

PRINCETON, N.J., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ CLM report – has been constantly helping streamline contract management and procurement processes for public- and private-sector organizations from a variety of industries - and their success is reflected in a recent client survey.

In a rigorous survey with respondents from their robust pool of thousands of users, CobbleStone Software attained a 97% customer satisfaction rate.

Clients have long enjoyed the on-hands and detailed training experience provided by CobbleStone during training, implementation, and beyond. CobbleStone has won many prestigious awards throughout the years - which very often emphasize the strength of CobbleStone's committed customer support resources.

"We are thrilled to see such an overwhelmingly positive response of direct feedback from members of the CobbleStone community," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"We are proud that our efforts to provide ever-increasingly efficient contracting solutions to contract and procurement professionals are proven to be incredibly successful and mission-critical."

