Kids Fashion Week Network is Celebrating 5 years

Creating a lane for young creatives in an adult-dominated industry.

It's about more than fashion for us!” — KFW Network

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This is no ordinary fashion show; it is for kids and by kids! Kids Fashion Week DMV’s 5 year anniversary fashion show, “Legendary”, will be held April 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. This year’s celebratory runway will be hosted by FOX 5’s Emmy Award winning journalist and reporter, Marissa Mitchell. Attendees can expect to be entertained and delighted by talented kid models who will light up the runway in youth couture collections from DC’s premiere child-wear designers; some who are also children themselves.

The DC based, 501c3 non-profit, has expanded their network nationwide; with annual runway shows in Washington DC, San Diego, California and New Orleans, Louisiana. Kids Fashion Week Network continues to provide career-building opportunities for young entrepreneurs who are under the age of 17. Their annual fashion shows in Washington DC, San Diego, and New Orleans have raised the runway-bar beyond kids' fashion; making them a respected fashion house in the markets they serve.

“It’s about more than fashion for the team at the Kids Fashion Week Network! We are dedicated to giving youth a platform to grow and develop their talents, and entrepreneurial skills,“ states KFW DMV’s Director of Events, Ya-Hawnia Williams.

Kids Fashion Week Network works with young entrepreneurs who are thriving in fashion, arts, and business. The Network currently consists of models, fashion designers, executives, dancers, musicians, photographers, DJ’s, authors, community activists, content creators, and journalists.

“The best part about working with Kids Fashion Week Network is that I get to work with kids my age”, says KFW’s 10-year-old celebrity photographer, Myles Minishotta. “We are not ordinary, we are extraordinary. We are extra; and we are extra special.”

This is the first year, since 2019, that KFW will host multiple events throughout the week. The details of the events during Kids Fashion Week DMV are below:

Friday, April 21 - A Legendary Skate Party at Hook Hall

Saturday, April 22 - Private Networking Social for Cast

Sunday, April 23, Doors 3pm - The Legendary Runway Show

Kids Fashion Week Network is a non-profit 501c3 tax-exempt organization that provides a major platform for youth to present their talents to the world. We are headquartered in Washington, DC, and operate chapters in San Diego, and New Orleans. Our year-long program reaches youth in diverse genres including performing arts, entrepreneurship, media, and creative industries. We offer opportunities for growth, networking, and career development in their respective industries.

