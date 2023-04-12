New Research - Technologies to Develop Healthy Business Processes Represent a $13.5 Billion Market Sector

Market Growth 2023-2028 Deep Analysis Logo

“Work Intelligence” technologies combine human intelligence and AI; the market will grow close to 11% from 2023-2028

PHILADELPHIA, PA, OSA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Relying on artificial intelligence to “automate everything” is foundering as a business process strategy, and companies should instead look to technologies implementing a combination of human intelligence and AI to streamline their processes and create better workplaces, according to a report published today by the independent research firm Deep Analysis.

In its new report, Work Intelligence Market Analysis 2023-2028, Deep Analysis revealed that the market sector it calls Work Intelligence is worth $13.5 billion in 2023 and is forecast to grow to $22.5 billion by 2028. This market encompasses well-established business process management (BPM/BPA) tools and newer technologies such as process and task analysis, low-code and no-code platforms, and robotic process automation (RPA). The study found that these sub-sectors are forecast to grow at rates varying from 2.41% to 31% during 2023-2028, and overall sector growth is forecast at 10.6%. The market is expected to grow even in an uncertain economy because these technologies help organizations uncover efficiency gains, improve their internal health, and save money.

The report profiles 14 companies innovating in Work Intelligence technology: Appian, Apromore, Celonis, HuLoop, KYP.ai, Krista, Microsoft, Nintex, OpenText, paretos, Pega, SAP Signavio, UiPath, and Workfellow.

Hyperautomation strategies generally lead to failed projects

Attempts to “automate everything” by using AI have been unsuccessful and costly for many firms. Any short-term gains tend to be reversed by longer-term unintended consequences and failures. For example, automating a routine process through RPA or a no-code platform without understanding the context of how and why that process is being done could miss vital nuances and disrupt that work process down the line. Analyzing the process first via a Work Intelligence technology would uncover these nuances and help determine more successful action.

“Available automation technologies can be tremendously helpful in the right situations, but they usually require human involvement,” said report co-author Matt Mullen, Lead Analyst for AI Applications at Deep Analysis. “Companies buying these technologies need to have business and process analysts trained in the skills needed to define just what those ‘right situations’ are, and this is an area lacking too often today. In fact, lack of skilled personnel is the number one challenge in implementing an automation project.”

The report details challenges, opportunities, and recommendations

The report outlines challenges in this market and offers a wealth of opportunities and recommendations for vendor and buyer companies for these technologies. Some examples:

● Opportunity: Insight at scale without many of the traditional data challenges

Previous generations of process analysis required significant data wrangling and integration work to gather the information needed to understand processes. The emerging generation of Work Intelligence platforms can often assemble their own data collection, normalization, and analysis without that overhead, providing a significantly reduced time from deployment to value.

● Opportunity: Engagement across the organization; workforce in the loop

The ability to include larger groups of the workforce within the entire lifecycle and operation of Work Intelligence ensures that a far greater range of insights can be included from the get-go. Balancing organizational knowledge with artificial intelligence insight – "workforce in the loop" – provides a more inclusive team to help maintain process health.

● Opportunity: We know what has an impact and what does not

One of the many ultimate benefits of Work Intelligence is that it provides real insight into what impacts and adds value to the organization's operation. This can be from within the workforce – specific teams or geographies – or from within the IT landscape. Work Intelligence provides understanding from the desktop activity through to high-volume automation and workflow, meaning that the roles of each in delivering value can be more simply and visually analyzed.

● Threat: We know what we use and what we don't … so prove your value!

The counterpoint for incumbent suppliers – in an environment where organizations are already looking to reduce suppliers to generate money to spend elsewhere – is that the insights that Work Intelligence offers can lay bare where existing systems do not provide a value according to their costs. Ensuring your value to your customers, always vital, has become more operationally focused. Seats that are rarely active, licenses that have usage ceilings way above their active use, and applications that are never used can all be much more easily identified and eliminated from renewals.

Embracing Work Intelligence technologies will equip companies for success

The report reveals how organizations that can traverse the path toward Work Intelligence during these tricky economic times will be better equipped to take advantage of anticipated improved conditions in 2025-2028 than those looking toward simple retrenchment.

Report methodology and background

The information and data in this market analysis include dozens of in-depth briefings with technology vendors and conversations with buyers, systems integrators, and resellers.

Deep Analysis market sizing and forecasts are calculated using bottom-up methodology – collecting and aggregating existing software subscription and license revenue numbers for the nearly 140 technology vendors identified by Deep Analysis in this market.

