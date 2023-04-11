Submit Release
Most affordable cities to find a roommate in 2023

PHOENIX, AZ, US, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Using data from thousands of its members, Roommates.com has compiled the Top 10 list of Most Affordable Cities to live with a roommate in for 2023. From Dayton OH, to Overland Park, KS, there’s an affordable city for anyone looking to make a move.

“Our data analysts compiled thousands of our members rental data and we’re seeing a complete turnover in the most affordable cities to live with a roommate as compared to a few years ago.” said Mark Osgerby, Director of Marketing. “The pandemic and economy certainly played a role in these shifts, but it provides a fresh list of affordable cities”.

The top two most affordable cities are both located in Ohio. Dayton and Akron both have an average rent in the low $500 range, followed closely by Wichita, KS, Baton Rouge, LA, and College Station, TX. The following ranked very closely together in terms of average rent in the $600-$700 range: Roanoke, VA, Lexington, KY, Milwaukee, WI, Lancaster, PA, and Overland Park KS. With a variety of cities and states topping this year’s list, there's an option for everyone.

Visit Roommates.com Labs to learn more in depth information about these Top 10 most affordable cities!

About Roommates.com:
Roommates.com is the nation’s oldest and most-respected roommate and room for rent matching service. Roommates.com allows those seeking a place to live, and those looking to rent out a room, a way to match with potential roommates based on a proprietary algorithm. Roommates.com makes it easy to find the right match while feeling safer through verified identities and fraud prevention.

