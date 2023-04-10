London-born artist N1NJA debuts on Mobilee Records with a mesmerising melodic techno offering, ‘A Frequency Illusion’.
"Based on the Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon, 'A Frequency Illusion' is a hypnotic progressive techno track that draws inspiration from the elusive, mysterious nature of ninjas and how sound can alter the perception of time and space."

London-born artist N1NJA debuts on Mobilee Records with a mesmerising melodic techno offering, 'A Frequency Illusion'.
— N1NJA
Described by DJ Mag as a ‘mega-talented, fast-rising star’, DJ, podcaster and producer N1NJA, whose real name is Farah Nanji, is heavily influenced by her roots from the Indian and African subcontinents, which come together in her DJ sets and productions, the latest of which is for the Mobilee imprint.
“Based on the Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon, ‘A Frequency Illusion’ is a hypnotic progressive techno track that draws inspiration from the elusive, mysterious nature of ninjas and how sound can alter the perception of time and space” - N1NJA.
The title track 'A Frequency Illusion' is a spellbinding ride through euphoric soundscapes that transport the listener to a starry landscape. Glistening synth leads, soaring pads and organic percussion coalesce in a hypnotising fashion that mirrors the fluidity of a ninja. Next up, ‘London Blues’ is a slow-blooming cut that ventures into sparser electronic territories. Cavernous bass stabs and tribal drums are guided by a clean blues guitar lead that ebbs and flows between the intricate pockets of space, making for a moving finale inspired by the streets of London.
Farah’s impact extends beyond her artistic endeavours; her TEDx Talk on overcoming neurodiversity as a musician and interviews with industry heavyweights like Carl Cox and Alan Fitzpatrick on her number one podcast series Mission Makers have shed light on much of the underground music scene’s biggest misconceptions. This is an artfully crafted release that showcases the depth of N1NJA’s sound palette, ‘A Frequency Illusion’ is released on Mobilee on 7th April.
Artise: N1NJA
Title: A Frequency Illusion
Label: EP Mobilee Records
Release: 7th April 2023
Cat No: Format: Digital
