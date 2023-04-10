THE PROVINCETOWN THEATER ANNOUNCES NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR GARY GARRISON

Gary Garrison

On the cusp of its 60th Anniversary season, The Provincetown Theater announces that Gary Garrison has joined as managing director.

PROVINCETOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CAPE COD: On the cusp of its 60th Anniversary season, The Provincetown Theater announces that Gary Garrison has joined as managing director, effective April 1, 2023. Mr. Garrison has had a long and distinguished career in performing arts, including serving as the executive director of Creative Affairs and director of the Dramatists Guild Institute at the Dramatists Guild of America.

“I am delighted to welcome Gary to our Provincetown Theater community,” said David Wilson, Board of Directors chairperson. “His extensive experience in theater arts, and his deep ties to the Outer Cape, coupled with his unique vision and innovative ideas about new work development and organizational structure, are what The Provincetown Theater needs to meet the challenges and opportunities of this unprecedented time. Gary’s proven commitment to compassionate leadership and community building will be the foundation of our Theater’s continued growth.”

Steven Fossella, president of The Provincetown Theater Board of Directors, said, “Gary brings long experience in management, fundraising, and strategic planning to The Provincetown Theater in our 60th year as we continue to enrich, entertain, and educate by providing high-quality theater, events, and special programming celebrating American voices. We are excited by the prospect of the brave new world for American theater that lies ahead, and we are delighted to have Gary leading the organization at this critical time.”

For the last thirty years, Mr. Garrison’s professional work and creative life have centered on being a playwright, educating and nurturing playwrights, and administrating a variety of playwriting organizations, educational programs, and theater companies that promote dramatists and the development of new plays.

Before his work at the Guild, Mr. Garrison filled the posts as associate chair, artistic director, and master teacher of Playwriting in the Goldberg Department of Dramatic Writing at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, where he produced over forty-five different festivals of new work, collaborating with hundreds of playwrights, directors, and actors.

As a playwright, Mr. Garrison’s plays include The Mayworkers, The Unexpected Light On Azadeh Medusa, Too Quick to Pick, Ties That Bind, Skirting the Issue, Caught Without Candy, Game On, The Sweep, Verticals and Horizontals, Storm on Storm, Crater, Old Soles, Padding The Wagon, Rug Store Cowboy, Cherry Reds, Gawk, Oh Messiah Me, We Make A Wall, The Big Fat Naked Truth, Scream With Laughter, Smoothness With Cool, Empty Rooms, Does Anybody Want A Miss Cow Bayou? and When A Diva Dreams. This work has been commissioned by or featured at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, City Theatre of Miami, Boston Theatre Marathon, Primary Stages, The Directors Company, The Theresa Rebeck Writers Residency (through The Lark), Manhattan Theatre Source, StageWorks, Open Door Theatre, Pulse Ensemble Theatre, Expanded Arts and New York Rep.



His recent work as a guest artist or master teacher of playwriting involves such institutions as the Marfa Intensives, Convivio Writer’s Conference (Postignano, Italy), Sewanee Writer’s Conference, The Kennedy Center Summer Playwriting Intensive, CityWrights of Miami, The Inkwell, Source Theatre in D.C., Baltimore Playwrights Festival, New Hampshire Playwrights Festival, Last Frontier Theatre Conference, Southeast Theatre Conference, Northwest Theatre Conference, Alaska World Arts Festival, Boston Playwrights and has taught at New York University, Boston University, University of Oklahoma, The University of Texas, Hollins University, Goddard College, Texas State University, Texas Tech, University of Southern Mississippi, West Georgia College and the Dramatists Guild Institute.

He is the author of the critically acclaimed, The Playwright’s Survival Guide: Keeping the Drama in Your Work and Out of Your Life, Perfect Ten: Writing and Producing the Ten Minute Play, A More Perfect Ten, and two volumes of Monologues for Men by Men.

In April 2014, The Kennedy Center instituted the National Gary Garrison Ten-Minute Play Award for the best ten-minute play written by a university dramatist. In the spring of 2016, he was awarded the Milan Stitt Outstanding Teacher of Playwriting in the country. In July of this year, he was featured in American Theatre Magazine’s The Subtext podcast with Brian James Polk under the title, More Than Ten Minutes, with Gary Garrison.

“I have long admired the work produced at The Provincetown Theater. Whether you are watching a hilariously touching You Can’t Take It with You or grandly theatrical Sweeny Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, or the new work of a playwright in our community such as The Lady Hamlet by Sarah Schulman, you are guaranteed fresh, exciting theatrical work that touches on the most important aspects of our lives. I’m thrilled to bring my thirty-five years of experience working in the theater industry to this notable institution and to help shape and guide what will satisfy our most loyal audiences,” said Garrison.

THE PROVINCETOWN THEATER

Formed in 2001 in Provincetown, the birthplace of American theater, The Provincetown Theater is a 110-seat, year-round performing arts space located in the heart of downtown Provincetown. The Theater mounts original productions and plays centered on American voices and incubates meaningful, original theater from a diverse spectrum of playwrights.