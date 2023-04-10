GOSKATE.COM to Offer Free Skateboard Lessons

GOSKATE Skateboard School GOSKATE Free lessons in LA GOSKATE Free lessons in NY

GOSKATE Skateboarding School is proud to announce that they will be offering free skateboard lessons to the public at multiple skateparks in the USA.

We're excited to offer free skateboarding lessons as a way to encourage people to try a new sport and enjoy the benefits of physical activity. Skateboarding is a great way to stay active and have fun.” — Robert Dunfey III, the founder and CEO of GOSKATE.COM