GOSKATE.COM to Offer Free Skateboard Lessons

GOSKATE Skateboarding School is proud to announce that they will be offering free skateboard lessons to the public at multiple skateparks in the USA.

USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 2023, GOSKATE Skateboarding School will offer free skateboard lessons nationwide at multiple locations at public skateparks.

Skateboarders of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in free skateboarding lessons offered at public skateparks. The lessons are part of an initiative to promote healthy, active lifestyles and provide access to recreational opportunities for all members of the community.

The free skateboarding lessons will be led by experienced skateboarding instructors and will cover a variety of skills and techniques, including balance, foot placement, turning, and tricks. Participants will also learn about skatepark etiquette and safety tips.

The free skateboard lessons are a great opportunity for individuals of all skill levels to try skateboarding or improve their skills. Skateboarding is an exciting and dynamic sport that requires a lot of practice and dedication, and these lessons are a perfect opportunity for anyone who wants to try their hand at skateboarding.

"We're excited to offer these free skateboarding lessons as a way to encourage people to try a new sport and enjoy the benefits of physical activity," said Robert Dunfey III, the founder, and CEO of GOSKATE.COM . "Skateboarding is a great way to stay active and have fun, and we want to make sure that everyone in our community has access to this opportunity."

The lessons are open to anyone who wants to learn to skateboard, regardless of age or experience level.

LOS ANGELES/TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA
Normandale Skate Park, 22505 S Normandie Ave, Torrance, CA 90501, United States
https://www.goskate.com/go/torrance-ca-skateboard-lessons
https://www.goskate.com/go/los-angeles-ca-skateboard-lessons
Friday, April 21 at 11 am
Lessons and Master class from Jose Medina - a Certified Skateboard Instructor, with 25 years of experience, helped more than 650 students to learn/improve skateboarding.

NEW YORK Metro Area
LES Coleman Skatepark, 62 Monroe St &, Pike St, New York, NY 10002, United States
https://www.goskate.com/sp/listing/les-coleman-skatepark/
https://www.goskate.com/go/new-york-ny-skateboard-lessons
Saturday, April 22 at 11 am
Certified Skateboard Teacher - Gabriel Newby - Skates since 2010, experienced kids mentor

Miami/Lake Worth, FLORIDA
West Boynton Park and Recreation Center, 6000 Northtree Blvd, Lake Worth, FL 33463, United States
https://www.goskate.com/sp/listing/boynton-beach-skatepark-2/
https://www.goskate.com/go/miami-fl-skateboard-lessons
Saturday, April 22 at 10 am
Master Skateboarding Instructor Todd Schoenburg, has 20 years of skateboard teaching experience.

Austin, TEXAS
Heath Eiland and Morgan Moss BMX Skate Park, 1213 Shoal Creek Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, United States
https://www.goskate.com/sp/listing/heath-eiland-and-morgan-moss-bmx-skate-park/
https://www.goskate.com/go/austin-tx-skateboard-lessons
Saturday, April 22 at 11 am
Pro Instructor Quinton "Jarel" Wheeler is famous for his passion and style of teaching.

DENVER, CO
Downtown Denver Skatepark, 2205 19th St, Denver, CO 80202, United States
https://www.goskate.com/sp/listing/downtown-denver-skatepark/
https://www.goskate.com/go/denver-co-skateboard-lessons
Saturday, April 22 at 10 am
Lessons and Master Class from Evan Kuzava, a Skateboarding Instructor with 20+ years of experience

For extra locations check out https://www.goskate.com/ and GOSKATE social media.

Skateboarding Instructors will be wearing branded GOSKATE Tee-shirts and distributing free giveaways.

All skateboarders must wear a helmet, elbow pads, and knee pads.

Skateboarding is a fun and engaging activity that offers a variety of benefits for those who partake in it. Here are some interesting facts that highlight the benefits of skateboarding:
1. Improves balance and coordination: Skateboarding requires a great deal of balance and coordination, which can help improve these skills over time. Studies have shown that skateboarding can even help improve the balance and coordination of children with ADHD. 
2. Boosts creativity: Skateboarding is a creative and artistic activity that encourages people to express themselves in unique ways. Skateboarders often develop their own personal style and tricks, which can help boost creativity and individuality. 
3. Provides a full-body workout: Skateboarding involves a lot of physical activity, such as pushing, carving, and jumping. This can provide a full-body workout that can help improve cardiovascular health, build muscle strength, and increase flexibility. 
4. Builds confidence and resilience: Skateboarding is a challenging activity that requires practice and determination. As skateboarders learn new tricks and overcome obstacles, they can build confidence and resilience that can be applied to other areas of their lives. 
5. Encourages social interaction: Skateboarding is often a social activity that brings people together. Skate parks and events provide opportunities for skateboarders to meet and interact with others who share their passion for the sport.

About GOSKATE Skateboarding School:
GOSKATE Skateboarding School is a premier skateboarding school that offers a wide range of lessons and classes for individuals of all ages and skill levels.

Skateboard School
GOSKATE
+1 800-403-2405
email us here
Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


