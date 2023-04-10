BK Style Foundation Presents the 17th Annual Fashion Week Brooklyn

Fashion Week Brooklyn is hosting an event series by BK Style Foundation. This year's theme is 50 Years of Hip Hop fashion and upcycling.
In the climate of equality and equity after 17 years of supporting creatives...we are privileged to
continue supporting a global network of talent in the most diverse borough.”
— Rick Davy
BROOKLYN, NY, US, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A titular theme, quoting the late and great Notorious B.I.G is to Brooklyn and Brooklyn is to fashion. Fitting! What’s more fitting is that FWBK celebrates with Hip Hop as it reaches 50 years of shapeshifting through song. In lieu of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary is FWBK’s celebration of fashion in Hip Hop.
We are also pleased to announce that our runway shows from April 12-15 will be hosted in partnership with the Brooklyn Navy Yard. In the spirit of revolution, Davy is also highlighting an important issue: climate change. Recent years have exposed how dire the state of our environment stands. Actions and lifestyle changes are occurring, including upcycling, which brings style and fun to advocacy.
FWBK has many exciting events that cover a gambit of areas of interest. Anyone and everyone can find their walk and work it; so come
open-minded and with a fresh perspective. The experimental attitude is what keeps Brooklyn in the center of the conversation regarding
trailblazing, style, opulence, and anything else in between and all around.
Fashion Week Brooklyn (FWBK) is an annual bi-seasonal event series hosting an array of fashion’s latest innovations and styles. Brooklyn is
known for its diverse communities, trendsetting tendencies, and constant creativity. Encompassing the essence of Brooklyn is FWBK, an
opportunity for the borough to celebrate its uniqueness through fashion, art, music, black business, and more.
Rick Davy prepares for the premiere event, FWBK Kickoff, on April 8th, an event for uplifting the little ones with retail wear at Kings Plaza.
In the following days are these events:
Upcycle Streetwear Collection
Panel Discussion
Fashion Movie Night Out
Young Designers Collection
Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop Fashion
Vintage and Sustainable Fashion
Global Fashion Designers
***Please see the full schedule online.***
A jam-packed FWBK isn’t all that’s keeping Rick Davy and his BK Style Foundation team busy. March 10th was the Artist Performance and Denim Day Fundraiser. A pop-up shop and art expo are also on deck for the creative director. Davy reflects on the importance of his long-standing event that’s been recognized as the top five international events in 2016:
“In the climate of equality and equity after 17 years of supporting creatives and makers thru our platform at FWBK, we are privileged to continue supporting a global network of talent in the most diverse borough in NY, even without any major fashion industry backing, Brooklyn is a mecca of creativity, just the word itself is Fashionable,” says Rick Davy.
If ever there was a time to support black business, it’s now. Rick Davy has thoughtfully crafted this fashion week for over a decade. His dedication to the culture is undeniable! FWBK is etched into Brooklyn’s history and continues to tell the story.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.