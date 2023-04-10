Judge Malcolm Simmons assists European External Action Service on drafting its new engagement with Judiciary in Maldives

WESTMINSTER, LONDON, UK, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Malcolm Simmons recently concluded the successful European Union project to provide technical assistance to targeted institutions and actors in the Maldives (both governmental and non-governmental) to strengthen rule of law, support justice reform and fight corruption and organised crime. Judge Simmons advised on the implementation of circuit courts; the introduction of a country-wide court communication and outreach strategy; access to justice for vulnerable groups; supporting the development of the Maldives Bar Council and increasing the capacity of the Maldives Anti-Corruption Commission through training and mentoring.
At the conclusion of that project, Judge Simmons was requested by the EEAS to assist in designing a new EU project to support the judiciary and the administration of justice in Maldives.
Judge Malcolm Simmons continues to support the Judicial Service Commission in its design and implementation of a new judicial performance evaluation policy in Maldives.
Since 2017 Judge Malcolm Simmons has advised senior judiciary and those responsible for the administration of justice. Judge Simmons has significant experience in major justice and rule of law projects in the Maldives and Asia. He conducted an assessment of the provision of judicial training; drafted the current training curriculum for judges; developed the policy to evaluate judges and magistrates; conducted training of trainer’s programs in, amongst other programs, criminal practice and procedure, judicial case management, ethics and conduct, legal reasoning and judgment writing, sexual and gender-based violence and civil procedure. He also drafted the Criminal Courts Bench Book.
His Honour Judge Malcolm Simmons is currently the resident judge in the Falkland Islands, Acting Supreme Court Judge and His Majesty’s Coroner for the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, the South Sandwich Islands and British Antarctica. He previously served as an international judge hearing war crime and serious organised crime cases. He served as an international member of two judicial councils in developing countries. He is particularly well-known for his judicial reform work and has more that 20 years of experience training judges, prosecutors and lawyers. He has worked in judicial reform projects in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Serbia, Pakistan and Maldives.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.