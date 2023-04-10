Social Gaming Market to Observe Strong Growth by 2029 | Activision Blizzard, Zynga, Aeria Games

Stay up-to-date with Global Social Gaming Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 10, 2023 -- The Latest Released Social Gaming market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Social Gaming market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Activision Blizzard, Inc. (United States), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (United States), Electronic Arts, Inc. (United States), PopCap Games, Inc. (United States), Zynga, Inc. (United States), Behaviour Interactive, Inc. (Canada), King Digital Entertainment plc (United Kingdom), Aeria Games GmbH (Germany), DeNA Co., Ltd. (Japan), GREE, Inc. (Japan), Etermax (Argentina), Miniclip SA (Switzerland), Rovio Entertainment (Finland), Peak Games (Turkey), Playtech plc (Isle of Man, United Kingdom)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Social Gaming market to witness a CAGR of 16.87% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Type (Advertisements, Virtual Goods, Other) by Gender (Male, Female) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Games have evolved to be more interactive during the years. Nowadays gamers donâ€™t need to play the game alone, they are playing filled with other players. Playing games is now not only interacting with the game but also social interaction with other players. Social gaming is one of the fastest-growing trends in today's generation. Social gaming refers to the activity of playing games online on the social media platform which creates an interaction between players and social media. In this gamers communicate with each other while playing and exchange information about the game. This includes multiple player card games, board games, social network games as well as interactive multiplayer video games. Social Gaming Market is expected to grow exponentially in the forecasted period impelled with a high internet penetration rate coupled with easy availability of social gaming in mobile, tablet and personal computers. They may include multiplayer card games, board games, social network games, as well as interactive multiplayer video games. Social casinos which enable gamblers to play and wager on casino games online is one of the biggest branches of social gaming.
Market Trends:
• Women Emerge As the Largest Gaming Audience, Forcing Game Developers to Take Stock of the New Emerging Reality
• Enhanced Cloud-Based Gaming Platform
• Advancement and Innovation in Games
Market Drivers:
• Growing Internet Penetration
• Rise in Adoption of Social Gaming Such As Social Casino
Market Opportunities:
• Emergence of New Technology Such As 3D Modeling and Virtual Reality
• Emerging Market of Social Network
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Social Gaming Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Social Gaming
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (United States), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (United States), Electronic Arts, Inc. (United States), PopCap Games, Inc. (United States), Zynga, Inc. (United States), Behaviour Interactive, Inc. (Canada), King Digital Entertainment plc (United Kingdom), Aeria Games GmbH (Germany), DeNA Co., Ltd. (Japan), GREE, Inc. (Japan), Etermax (Argentina), Miniclip SA (Switzerland), Rovio Entertainment (Finland), Peak Games (Turkey), Playtech plc (Isle of Man, United Kingdom)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Social Gaming Market Study Table of Content
Social Gaming Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Advertisements, Virtual Goods, Other] in 2023
Global Social Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Social Gaming Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Social Gaming (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
