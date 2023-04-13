Issue Branded Crypto Cards with Striga’s APIs

Striga's APIs empower builders to embed real-time spending workflows for crypto card programs, ensuring compliance and authorization of transactions.
We are thrilled to launch this program, which will enable Neobanks, WEB3 apps, and crypto companies to offer their users a more convenient and flexible way of managing their crypto assets.”
— Prashanth Balasubramanian
TALLINN, HARJUMAA, ESTONIA, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Striga has announced the launch of its new crypto cards program for Neobanks, WEB3 apps, and crypto companies. This program is designed to allow these entities to issue their own crypto cards to their end users. The program is aimed at meeting the growing demand for crypto-based products and services as more and more people are turning to cryptocurrencies for their daily transactions.
One APIs set to launch your branded crypto cards program
With Striga’s card issuing platform, neobanks, web3 apps, and crypto companies can easily issue customized virtual cards for their users. Striga’s card issuing platform has established partnerships and integrations, making it easier for its clients to deploy individualized virtual and physical cards for their users in just a matter of a few clicks.
“We are thrilled to launch this program, which will enable Neobanks, WEB3 apps, and crypto companies to offer their users a more convenient and flexible way of managing their crypto assets,” said Prashanth Balasubramanian, CEO of Striga. “Our platform offers a seamless experience for crypto companies, making it easier to manage and use crypto assets in their daily transactions.”
Issue and Manage Branded Cards with Ease and Security
Designed to provide crypto companies with a simple, streamlined, and highly efficient way to issue and manage their own branded cards, the Striga platform represents a major breakthrough in the world of crypto-based financial products. By leveraging the power of blockchain technology, the platform enables companies to issue cards that are linked directly to their own crypto accounts, giving them greater flexibility, control, and security over their assets.
One of the key advantages of the Striga platform is its ease of use. With a simple and intuitive interface, companies can easily create and customize their own branded cards. They can also easily link their cards to multiple accounts, including EUR accounts, crypto accounts, and more, allowing for seamless integration with their existing financial systems.
Cards, Crypto, and Compliance under one roof
In addition to its card issuance and management features, the Striga platform also includes a range of advanced security features, such as multi-factor authentication, encryption, and real-time fraud monitoring. This ensures that companies can rest assured that their assets are protected at all times and that their customers can use their cards with confidence.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.