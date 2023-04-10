“British IKAR Holdings and Turkish ERGÜN Textile Group agreed on a global partnership”

IKONIC Textiles Limited, a new partnership between IKAR Holdings and ERGÜN Textiles Group

IKAR Holdings, a London based multi-tiered group of companies, and Turkish ERGÜN Textile Group, agreed on a global partnership.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The news was announced today in the Turkish and international press by IKAR Holdings, London and ERGÜN Textile Group, Bursa.

ERGÜN Textile Group, is a leading home textile producer founded in 1995. Since then the group became one of the most recognized companies in their respective sector. While the group was focused in the home textile market they cover today most of the various fields in the textile industry. Although the group is exporting their products already to more than 19 countries, they decided to expand their business on a more global scale.

IKAR and ERGÜN agreed to establish a new textile brand, which will provide a wide range of products. Starting from the home textile market, as one of the core competences of ERGÜN, the parties will enter also the fashion industry.

The new Joint Ventures will be established by Adelfi Ventures – which is one of the three vertical operational holdings of IKAR -, and ERGÜN Textile. The new partnership will be labeled as “IKONIC Textiles Limited” and will be based in London.

IKAR Holdings is a multi-tiered entrepreneurial group, which has a vertical approach. The group is structured into three Operational Holdings, which cover activities across a wide variety of industries:

IKAR Industries is focused on matured industries such as energy, sports, real assets, cyber security, aviation, defense, services, and construction. IKAR Global is focused on impact activities ranging from media, to technology, to finance and education and is currently in the process of establishing its own University. The third holding, Adelfi Ventures, is focused on startup and established companies and has already a portfolio of more than ten companies covering health tech, manufacturing, trading, telecommunication and others.

The CEO of ERGÜN Textiles, Muhammet Ergün, commented: “I am representing the next generation in our family business. While our founders had brought our group already to a regional recognition we are looking now to transfer our knowledge and experience to an international and global level. It was our vision to partner with an international group, who shares not only the same values, but more has the knowledge, experience and global reach to turn our vision into reality. In IKAR we have found our favorite partner, as they fulfill all our requirements. I want to thank especially, IKAR’s Group President, Sertan Aycicek, who believes in us and the next generation of Turkish entrepreneurs”.

“I am very excited about the new partnership with ERGÜN Textile Group. As a strong believer in the new, young generation of Turkish entrepreneurs, who are smart, creative and intelligent and capable to create new products, we are exited to add a new sector to our overall portfolio. As a London based group of companies, we are very much focusing on these new generation of entrepreneurs and helping them to have access to international markets. We are not just investors, we are much more entrepreneurs, who actively support our partners on the daily operations, marketing and strategies. I am looking forward to our new partnership”, said Sertan Aycicek, Group President of IKAR Holdings, London.

“The vision and operational performance of our group is quite unique in the international business world, due to our vertical and very diversified operational set up. Our biggest strength is the human capital which we unite in our holdings, as the experience, knowledge, network and multiple cultural and international background of the executive management and partners are incredible assets, which we bring to any company we partner with. With the establishment of IKONIC Textiles, in partnership with ERGÜN Textile Group, we are aiming to bring new standards to the international textile-, and fashion world”, stated Semih Aycicek, Group CFO of IKAR Holdings, and CEO Adelfi Ventures, London.

