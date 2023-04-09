Syrdarya will become an innovative region

UZBEKISTAN, April 9 - President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Syrdarya region on April 7

An extraordinary session of Syrdarya Regional Council of People’s Deputies was held in Gulistan city.

The Head of state noted that the residents of the region are achieving great results by working with a high patriotic consciousness.

Over the past six years, 30 trillion UZS of investments have been attracted to the region, 6,640 new enterprises have been launched. Thanks to this, 55 thousand permanent jobs were created, 17 thousand families were lifted out of poverty.

The number of entrepreneurs has also increased in Syrdarya region. New industries, such as building materials, pharmaceuticals, leather and food industries, which did not exist before, have emerged. In particular, 274 projects were implemented in construction materials, and this sector has become a new driver. Its share in the industry of the region exceeded 7 percent.

The region ranks first in the country in the production and export of melons. Syrdarya produces a third of the country's electricity, 16 percent of leather and 10 percent of pharmaceutical products.

After the President’s visit in October last year, a program was adopted to turn the Syrdarya into a region free of unemployment. The region has additionally allocated 2 trillion UZS for its implementation.

In particular, 20 thousand residents were granted preferential loans, 5 thousand unemployed young people were given subsidies for equipment. Assistance was also provided in organizing the activities of more than 2 thousand artisans, more than 12 thousand young people were trained in the craft. An additional 5 thousand hectares of land were allocated to the population for agriculture, 10 thousand people received a source of income.

The Head of state noted that the achieved results are now history, and there are still many opportunities for the socio-economic development of the region.

In particular, Syrdarya has rich natural resources. There is 2-3 times more cultivated land per capita here than in other regions. The level of water availability in agriculture is also high. If you bring science and innovation, you can increase production and exports.

Syrdarya is located near Tashkent, the largest consumer market in the country. It also has a convenient transport corridor between two neighboring countries – Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

The Head of state noted the need for using these opportunities and turning the Syrdarya into a “Region of advanced innovations” in industry, entrepreneurship, agriculture, education, and medicine.

China’s experience will be useful here. This country has made great strides in these areas. In addition, Chinese investors are showing great interest in the region. Over the past six years, more than 60 large industrial enterprises have been opened in the city of Shirin, Mirzaabad and Syrdarya districts. In 2022, more than $250 million of Chinese investments were attracted to the region.

At the meeting, the President announced 5 new initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of Syrdarya residents.

First, a special preferential regime will be introduced in the Advanced Innovations Zone for projects in 20 areas of biopharmaceuticals, building materials, agriculture, food industry, electrical engineering, medicine and education. They will be exempt from paying land tax, property taxes, profit and turnover, as well as customs duties for 3 years. Land plots in the zone will be allocated in a simplified manner, plots and buildings can be bought in installments for 5 years.

Also, an Uzbekistan – China biotechnological cluster with an investment volume of $500 million will be created in Syrdarya. Together with the leading universities of China, an International University of Education and Research, an Innovative Medicine Clinic, a Central Asian Genomic Center, and a cell therapy center for the treatment of oncological diseases will be established in Gulistan. The cluster will also produce modern diagnostic devices, innovative vaccines, probiotics and oncological medicines.

200 hectares of land will be allocated for the cluster, academic buildings for 10 thousand students, a modern campus, laboratories, and a school of engineers will be built.

Second. 11 districts and cities of the region will specialize in the industry. Innovative technology parks will be created in each according to the Chinese model. They plan to implement innovative projects in electrical engineering, biopharmaceuticals, chemistry, building materials, sericulture and the food industry. Technoparks will be granted the status of a free economic zone with the introduction of a simplified system of the “processing in the customs territory” regime. This year, 200 billion UZS will be allocated for the infrastructure of the technopark.

To finance investment projects in Syrdarya, an Uzbekistan – China Investment Fund will be created together with the authoritative Chinese Silk Road Fund and other financial institutions. $1 billion will be invested in the fund.

Third. The most advanced agricultural technologies will be introduced in Syrdarya. The Hokim of the region will be advised by agricultural experts from China. Investors will be attracted to modernize irrigation and reclamation systems.

Livestock and poultry complexes will be created in Saykhunabad with the help of the Chinese experience, and intensive plantations of pomegranate, melon, pecan and fish will be established in Mirzaabad. Facilities for producing natural dyes from plants, a technopark for storing, processing and packaging fruits and vegetables will be created in Havast. Cooperation will be established with leading universities in China to create salt-resistant and drought-resistant crops, new livestock breeds.

Fourth. Syrdarya will be transformed into a major logistics hub connecting Uzbekistan with Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, China and Afghanistan. For this purpose, in cooperation with Chinese investors, new transport routes and a multimodal logistics center will be built, linking the country's eastern and central parts and integrating with foreign destinations.

In addition, an experiment to attract the private sector to the construction, maintenance and management of roads will begin from Syrdarya.

Fifth. Based on the results of medical reforms and available opportunities, Gulistan will be turned into an innovative medicine hub.

The organizational issue was considered at the session. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev recommended the candidacy of Akmaljon Makhmudaliyev for the post of Hokim of Syrdarya region.

Mr. Makhmudaliyev was born in 1974. He has extensive experience in government agencies. He held the positions of Hokim of Uchkuprik district of Fergana region, Deputy Hokim of Navoi region for agriculture and water management. Since November last year, he has been acting as Hokim of Syrdarya.

Before discussing the candidacy, the participants listened to the candidate’s program. Akmaljon Makhmudaliyev presented his plans for the development of entrepreneurship, industry, agriculture, and the creation of decent living conditions for the population of the region.

The Head of state gave instructions to the responsible persons on the implementation of the voiced proposals.

It is envisaged to allocate 380 billion UZS for solving social issues in Syrdarya in addition to the 685 billion UZS provided for in the state programs for the current year, and another 110 billion UZS for the development of family entrepreneurship.

It was instructed to attract $1 billion for industrial, agricultural and entrepreneurial projects, $105 million for the construction of infrastructure.

At the same time, the task was set to attract foreign investment and turn Syrdarya region into an innovative region.

After the presentation, deputies of the Regional Council expressed their opinions on the candidate’s program. The organizational issue was put to the vote. According to its results, Akmaljon Makhmudaliyev was approved as the Hokim of Syrdarya region.

Source: UzA