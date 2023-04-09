UZBEKISTAN, April 9 - The President of Uzbekistan notes the fruitful inter-parliamentary cooperation with Russia

On April 7, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko.

The importance of continuing active inter-parliamentary exchanges and participation in the practical implementation of agreements at the highest level was emphasized.

The President of Uzbekistan warmly congratulated Valentina Matvienko on her birthday, sincerely wishing her good health and well-being.

The fruitful cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries, including within the framework of international and regional organizations, which contributes to further strengthening friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Russia was noted with satisfaction.

Source: UzA