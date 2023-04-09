Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,768 in the last 365 days.

The President of Uzbekistan notes the fruitful inter-parliamentary cooperation with Russia

UZBEKISTAN, April 9 - The President of Uzbekistan notes the fruitful inter-parliamentary cooperation with Russia

On April 7, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko.

The importance of continuing active inter-parliamentary exchanges and participation in the practical implementation of agreements at the highest level was emphasized.

The President of Uzbekistan warmly congratulated Valentina Matvienko on her birthday, sincerely wishing her good health and well-being.

The fruitful cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries, including within the framework of international and regional organizations, which contributes to further strengthening friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Russia was noted with satisfaction.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

The President of Uzbekistan notes the fruitful inter-parliamentary cooperation with Russia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more