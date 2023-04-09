Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Our people will see the result of the foundation laid today

UZBEKISTAN, April 9 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the School of Creativity named after Halima Khudoyberdiyeva, in Gulistan.

At the initiative of the Head of state, large-scale activity is being carried out throughout the country to perpetuate the outstanding cultural figures of the country and to familiarize young people with their heritage. Thus, 9 schools of creativity were organized, including those named after Abdulla Qodiriy in Tashkent, Ibrayim Yusupov in Nukus, Abdulla Aripov in Karshi.

A native of Syrdarya region, Halima Khudoyberdiyeva, the People’s Poet of Uzbekistan, made a huge contribution to the development of Uzbek literature with her unique talent, artistically rich and philosophical poetry, publicistic works.

During a visit to Syrdarya region in 2019, Shavkat Mirziyoyev suggested creating a School of Creativity to perpetuate the name of the late poetess and create conditions for talented youth. After that, a corresponding resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers was adopted and in December of the same year, the school was put into operation.

The Head of state laid flowers at the Monument to Halima Khudoyberdiyeva at the entrance to the school and visited a small museum dedicated to the life and work of the poetess. The students of the school recited her poems.

Native language and literature are taught in depth in the School of Creativity, along with general education subjects. Currently, 180 talented boys and girls study here. Classrooms, a computer room, a laboratory, a gym, and a hostel are modernly equipped. The school library has more than 3.5 thousand art books.

The quality of education, reforms in the sphere were discussed with school teachers and representatives of the intelligentsia.

“From the very first day, we have been making efforts to improve the quality of education, raise the status and authority of teachers. Corresponding norms are enshrined in the Constitution. You can see for yourself that time is getting more and more complicated. How will we stand up to the competition? If we are educated. That is why we are reforming education content and creating conditions for young people. Years will pass, conditions will change. But our people will certainly see the result of the foundation laid today. Many more Bukhari, Beruni, Ulugbeks will come out of our youth”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Instructions were given to assign universities to art schools, expand their interaction with other regional schools, and publish books for talented youth.

Thereupon, the President completed his visit to Syrdarya region. The Head of state returned to Tashkent.

Source: UzA