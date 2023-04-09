Acting Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met with the the First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dačić

Submit Release
On April 7, 2023, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov held talks with the First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dačić.

The delegations exchanged views on the practical aspects of the bilateral agenda from the point of view of the further development of Uzbek-Serbian cooperation in various fields. 

They considered proposals on active promotion of economic diplomacy through the institutionalization of trade and investment ties, strengthening the legal foundations for cooperation in this direction.

The parties also discussed a number of issues of interaction between the two countries within the regional and international organizations.

