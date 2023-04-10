Soft Skills Training: The Latest Trends and Development on the Market

Global soft skills training market is driven by rapid urbanization across the corporate sector.

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global soft skills training market size reached US$ 26.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 53.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during 2023-2028, according to latest published report by IMARC Group.

Soft skills training focuses on developing skills, such as communication, problem-solving, leadership, relationship-building, time management, emotional intelligence, and teamwork. It includes live interactive workshops, social learning, online learning, and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) training. It assists in higher employee retention, effective communication, creative and critical thinking, better customer service, and client satisfaction. It provides increased sales due to better understanding and communication among employee, employers, and clients. Soft skills training aids in managing time efficiently and adapting to changing situations, roles, and responsibilities. It enhances employee interaction to help companies achieve goals effectively. It is also utilized for conflict resolution and eliminating negative consequences between employees and the organization. Besides this, it provides strategies for developing better practices, such as active listening and empathizing with others. It is available through online learning platforms to provide innovative and engaging formats and enable people to receive instant feedback. As a result, soft skills training finds extensive applications in schools, colleges, and corporations across the globe.

Soft Skills Training Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing adoption of soft skills training programs among organizations to enhance the overall development of employees represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, there is a rise in soft skills training programs around the world that focus on emotional intelligence to assist individuals in maintaining a healthy work-life balance. This, coupled with the increasing expenditure on digital soft skills learning, is propelling the market growth. Additionally, individuals are investing in learning and upgrading their soft skills to improve public speaking and bargaining skills for gaining professional opportunities around the world. In line with this, the rising technological advancements in soft skills training modules, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR,) are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the growing awareness about the benefits of soft skills training among the masses is offering a positive market outlook. Moreover, various soft skills training programs and tools are widely available through online and offline modes around the world, which is strengthening the growth of the market. In addition, the rising adoption of soft skills programs among individuals in the banking, financial services and insurance (BSFI) sector to enhance negotiation skills and stay competitive in any financial enterprise is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating demand for soft skills training programs in schools to help students recognize their strengths and weaknesses is supporting the growth of the market.

Some of the key factors driving the market:-

* Increasing need for employees with effective leadership

* Rising number of mobile applications

* Growing influence of social media

