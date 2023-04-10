Metallurgical Sensors Inc Exhibiting at AISTech 2023 ﻿in Detroit

Visit booth 1200A for sensor technologies that help steelmakers increase workplace safety and efficiency
We are excited to return to AISTech this year as an exhibitor”
— Shiva Bissoon
MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Metallurgical Sensors Inc. (MetSen) is proud to announce its upcoming exhibition at AISTech 2023, the world’s premier annual event for the iron and steel technology industry. This year, AISTech will take place at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan, from May 8-11, 2023.
“We are excited to return to AISTech this year as an exhibitor,” said Shiva Bissoon, MetSen’s chief operating officer and vice president of sales and business development. “Last year, our president and chief technology officer, Lucas Demysh, presented a technical paper discussing advances in vibration slag detection.
“This year, attendees will see our innovative Slagman Vibration Slag Detector system in action through a scale model operating in our booth. In addition, we look forward to demonstrating and discussing how sensor solutions, like our VSD, help steelmakers keep their workplaces efficient and safe.”
Attendees visiting MetSen at booth 1200A will also learn more about all of the company’s products and services for steelmakers. These products result from years of intensive research and development and have been tested and proven by customers in the field.
About Metallurgical Sensors Inc.
Metallurgical Sensors Inc. (MetSen) was founded in 1999 to design and implement innovative sensor solutions to create safe and efficient workplaces. Extreme Vision Systems, Vibration Slag Detection (VSD), Optical Slag Detection (OSD), Endoscopes, Absolute Length Measurement (ALM), and the Hydroweigh System comprise MetSen’s core sensor solutions. These technologies benefit steel mills, oil and gas, aggregates, pulp and paper, food and beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, robotics, and general surveillance environments. They are used by companies in Canada, the USA, Asia, and Africa. In addition, MetSen remains at the forefront of technology through various research and development initiatives outside its core product offering.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shanta Mauney
Public Relations for Metallurgical Sensors, Inc.
+1 281-804-8900
shanta@mauneybizc.com