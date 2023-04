Latin America Two-Wheeler Market Industry Forecast Size 23.7 Million Units & CAGR 14.2% During 2023-2028

Latin America Two-Wheeler Market

Growing prevalence of personal vehicle, scooters, motorcycles & mopeds, ownership is among the key factors stimulating the two-wheeler market in Latin America.

According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œLatin America Two-Wheeler Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028โ€, the Latin America two-wheeler market size reached 10.6 Million Units in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 23.7 million Units by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during 2023-2028.

Two-wheelers include scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds. They vary from one another based on different criteria, including long-distance travel, commuting, cruising, and sports, such as racing and off-road riding. Two-wheelers aid in easy manoeuvring through congested roads, lower carbon emissions, offer higher fuel efficiency, and are an economical mode of transportation compared to three or four-wheeled vehicles. As a result, they are gaining prominence as a versatile mode of transportation across the region.

๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐“๐ฐ๐จ-๐–๐ก๐ž๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:

The growing prevalence of personal vehicle ownership, especially among the millennial population, is among the key factors stimulating the two-wheeler market in Latin America. Moreover, the increasing number of female commuters and the launch of specialized vehicles that cater to the preferences of the women population by regional manufacturers are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the rising awareness among consumers regarding safety and security while driving and the growing number of road accidents are positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the inflating investments in improving the road infrastructure and promoting the adoption of electric and hybrid two-wheelers by government bodies are also propelling the regional market. Apart from this, the increasing advancement in technology and design has led to the introduction of vehicles that cover short distances and are fuel effective, which is further fuelling the market growth. Additionally, the rising urbanization levels, improving living standards, and the inflating disposable income levels are also driving the regional market. In addition to this, the expanding travel and tourism sector has led to the emergence of bike rental services, which is anticipated to fuel the Latin America two-wheeler market over the forecasted period.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

โ€ข Bajaj Auto Limited (Bajaj Group)

โ€ข Dafra Motos (Itavema S/A)

โ€ข Honda de Mรฉxico S.A. de C.V. (The Honda Motor Company Ltd.)

โ€ข Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. U.S.A. (Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.)

โ€ข Lifan Industry (Group) Co. Ltd

โ€ข Motomel S.A.

โ€ข Motor Uno S A S

โ€ข Shineray Do Brasil SA

โ€ข Suzuki Motor Corporation

โ€ข TVS Motor Mรฉxico (TVS Motor Company Limited)

โ€ข Wanxin Group International

โ€ข Yamaha Motor de Mรฉxico SA de CV (Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.)

โ€ข Zanella Hnos & Cia SACIFI.

โ€ข Zongshen Automobile Industry Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Zongshen Industry Group Co. Ltd.)

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

The report has categorized the market based on vehicle type, fuel type, engine capacity and technology.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

โ€ข Motorcycle

โ€ข Scooter

โ€ข Moped

Breakup by Fuel Type:

โ€ข Gasoline

โ€ข Electric

Breakup by Engine Capacity:

โ€ข Less than 100cc

โ€ข 100-125cc

โ€ข 126-250cc

โ€ข 250-500cc

โ€ข More than 500cc

Breakup by Technology:

โ€ข Manual

โ€ข Automatic

Breakup by Country:

โ€ข Brazil

โ€ข Mexico

โ€ข Colombia

โ€ข Argentina

โ€ข Peru

โ€ข Ecuador

โ€ข Chile

โ€ข Others

