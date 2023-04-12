Tre Donne, World-Class Art Exhibition Featuring Three Prominent Female Artists, Set for Date

Elizabeth Gorcey Lianne Jedeikin Patrizia Martiradonna Lianne Jedeikin artwork Artwork by Elizabeth Gorcey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The artwork of three talented artists, Elizabeth Gorcey, Lianne Jedeikin, and Patrizia Martiradonna, will be featured at an upcoming art exhibition called Tre Donne. Meaning "Three Women" in Italian, the collection demonstrates the various artistic approaches of the trio. Coming from diverse backgrounds, each artist brings a unique perspective and a different approach to their creative work. The exhibition will be opening April 29th, 5pm to 8pm, with wine and appetizers served while the show closes May 21st.

"Elizabeth Gorcey's expressionistic artwork expresses a wide spectrum of complicated human emotions and experiences by giving a voice to the silent. The intricacies of personal development are explored in Lianne Jedeikin's figurative work through the interaction of light, suffering, and sensuality. Patrizia's spiritual abstract painting provides a window into her inner world. Together, their works of art tell an engaging story," says Gallery owner, Martiradonna.

Gorcey says the present state of world affairs inspires her work and is the source of the inspiration for her portraits. She says her goal is to transcend the emotions of life into her paintings. Gorcey says when looking around and seeing what is happening today, her heart breaks for humanity, propelling her to paint. She feels the pain, sorrow, and discontent of so many souls and hopes that people who view her paintings recognize a piece of their humanity and know they are being seen.

"I am fascinated with the 'human condition' that we are all a part of, more specifically with how each of us experiences and sees ourselves, each other, and the world on our collective journey. As a child, I was very sensitive and empathic. I would feel things deeply and, at times, imagine I knew how those around me felt. My sensitive and creative mind felt the weight of humanity. My mind would 'see' all these highs, lows, anxieties, and triumphs overlapping and bleeding into my personal experiences. At that age, I didn't know how to process my feelings, But as an adult, I work through what I see on my canvas. I paint because I have to.

"Creating is nourishment for my soul," adds Gorcey.

The art exhibition will occur at Patrizia Martiradonna Gallery, 4059 Lincoln Blvd. Marina Del Rey, CA 90292, next to the Italian restaurant Locanda Positano which Patrizia and her husband own.

To learn more about Patrizia Martiradonna's work, click here: https://www.patriziamartiradonna.com/

To find out more information about Lianne Jedeikin, follow this link: https://www.liannejedeikin.com/about

Click here to learn more about Elizabeth Gorcey: https://www.elizabethgorcey.com/