The three NFT collectables from EMJ's "The Mockery Of Murder Behind Destruction" debut collection. ‘CHEVy-RON the clown’, ‘SHELLdon the clown’ & ‘rEXXON the clown’.
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist and activist Elijah McKenzie-Jackson, also known as EMJ, launches First NFT Collection to Raise Awareness About the Climate Crisis and Mockery of Money.
April 9th, 2023 - Elijah McKenzie-Jackson, a renowned artist and activist, has launched his first NFT collection featuring three images of clowns. The collection: “The Mockery Of Money Behind Destruction'' aims to raise awareness about the oil industry's profits funding the climate crisis and the mockery of money.
The collection features three images of clowns in the foreground named: ‘CHEVy-RON the clown’ ‘rEXXON the clown’ & ‘SHELLdon the clown’ each representing the top 3 oil polluters with highest profits: Chevron, Exxon & Shell. The background ecah has one primary colour wotha sighted graph from Seeking Alpha depicting the total return price of three major oil companies from Mrach 2019 to July 2022.
"The oil industry is one of the main culprits of the climate crisis, and yet they continue to prioritize profits over the well-being of our planet. Oil companies have a critical role to play in this transition, and the IPCC report sends a clear message that continued investment in fossil fuels is not only environmentally harmful but also financially risky in the long run. Divesting from fossil fuels and investing in sustainable energy alternatives is not only the socially responsible choice but also the prudent one for long-term business sustainability." said Elijah McKenzie-Jackson. "Through this NFT collection, I hope to bring attention to this issue and inspire others to take action."
In addition to raising awareness, the proceeds from the NFT collection will go towards funding civic art and activist innovations. EMJ believes that art has the power to inspire change and wants to use his platform to support the efforts of other activists and artists.
"I believe that art has the power to bring people together and inspire change," said Elijah McKenzie-Jackson. "By using NFTs, we can create a sustainable model for supporting civic art and activist innovations."
Elijah McKenzie-Jackson's NFT collection will sell for 1 of 1and will be available for purchase on April 23rd on various NFT marketplaces and mint from Manifold. For more information about Elijah McKenzie-Jackson's NFT collection and his work as an artist and activist, please visit his website at www.emj.earth
