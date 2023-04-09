Submit Release
Exit 13 i89 toward i 189

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Williston Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

The exit 13 northbound OFF ramp of i89 in South Burlington is currently CLOSED due to a  broken down vehicle interfering with the flow of traffic. There is no estimated time of the closure, updates will be provided as appropriate. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  


