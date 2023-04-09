Exit 13 i89 toward i 189

There were 206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,444 in the last 365 days.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State PoliceWilliston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The exit 13 northbound OFF ramp of i89 in South Burlington is currently CLOSED due to a broken down vehicle interfering with the flow of traffic. There is no estimated time of the closure, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.