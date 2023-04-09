Exit 13 i89 toward i 189

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The exit 13 northbound OFF ramp of i89 in South Burlington is currently CLOSED due to a broken down vehicle interfering with the flow of traffic. There is no estimated time of the closure, updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.



