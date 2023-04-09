Live Incredible Experiences and Activities in Punta Cana

Every April weekends, people who visit Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana can interact with its wonderful dolphins and also have the opportunity to enjoy foam parties.

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, April 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana, a member of The Dolphin Company family, a worldwide park operator, announced that during the Easter vacations its visitors will be able to enjoy special fun activities for the whole family.

Every weekend in April, people who visit Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana to interact with its wonderful marine mammals swimming with dolphins will also have the opportunity to enjoy foam parties, a giant inflatable slide, participate in raffles, and many other surprises and activities in Punta Cana.

"We are convinced that our visitors will enjoy all the additional activities that will be held on the occasion of the Easter vacation. This year 2023, we will have different events and activities every month, this with the objective of diversifying the offer to our locals and guests in general who attend to have educational interactions with our beautiful dolphins," commented Jesus Sanchez, General Manager of Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana.

Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana is ideal for families with children, as it features the Pirate Island, a fun water park made up of eight different slides and showers inside a pool, all themed as pirates, for the little ones to enjoy a day of treasure hunting in the company of the famous pirate Morgan.

About Dolphin Discovery:

Dolphin Discovery has contributed, for more than 28 years, to the study and conservation of marine mammals, creating bonds of love and respect through the best experience of interaction with these species. The 11 habitats that comprise Dolphin Discovery in Mexico and the Caribbean have welcomed more than 12 million people throughout its history and is proudly part of The Dolphin Company, a worldwide park operator. For more information visit http://www.dolphindiscovery.com and http://www.thedolphinco.com

