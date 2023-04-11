DocChristine Coaching Holds New Events to Teach Stress Management and Mindful Relaxation with Self-Havening

Learn Self-Havening for Stress Management and Better Mental Health
If you're stuck in a dark place, don't give up! There is a light at the end of the tunnel for you, too”
— Dr. Christine Sauer
HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DocChristine Coaching, a leading provider of stress management and brain health as well as mental health coaching services, is proud to announce the launch of its new events to help individuals achieve stress management and mindful relaxation with Self-Havening.
Stress overload is one of the most common workplace issues and can have a significant negative impact on a leader’s and employee’s physical and mental health, as well as their work performance and productivity.
Havening is a gentle, non-invasive, non-intrusive psycho-sensory technique. It combines touch and sounds and different ways to train the brain to calm down and reduce the stress response in the amygdala.
Here is what a previous client of DocChristine Coaching said:
“Doc Christine has helped me find my way to recovery from a very serious illness that required careful attention to nutrition and lifestyle. In my experience, Doc Christine is able to offer a rare combination of expertise as a healer. Her background as a medical doctor, her unique understanding of nutrition and her focus on healing the whole person, mind and body, makes her an exceptionally caring and knowledgeable source of support and guidance”. - Grant Murray.
A recent study conducted by Harvard Business Review found that 96% of the more than 1,000 leaders surveyed reported feeling some level of stress and burnout, with nearly a third saying they felt "always" or "often" burned out.
Another survey by the American Institute of Stress found that 80% of workers reported feeling stress on the job, and nearly half said they needed help in learning how to manage stress.
In addition, a study published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology found that high-level executives experience more stress and burnout than other employees.
The study found that leaders, managers, and executives reported higher levels of stress and poorer mental health than non-executive employees, suggesting that the demands and pressures of leadership can take a toll on mental health.
Chronic stress can also be a problem in families and in parenting. Stressed parents may affect the mental and physical health of their children negatively. So, stress management should be paramount for parents.
Chronic stress can lead to a range of negative health outcomes, including an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, and mental health disorders.
Research has also shown that stress can weaken the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to a multitude of illnesses and infections.
Self-Havening is a powerful self-help technique that combines elements of traditional talk therapy, mindfulness, soothing touch, and energy psychology.
As one of the psycho-sensory techniques, it influences the brain by using soothing touch in certain ways in combination with visualization, affirmations, and other techniques. It can help to manage Brain Health and Mental Health during stressful times and put individuals in a special place, their haven of peace, whenever they need it most.
Self-havening is designed to help individuals reduce stress, anxiety, and other negative emotions, while also increasing feelings of relaxation, peace, and joy.
DocChristine Coaching’s new events will provide individuals with the opportunity to learn more about Self-Havening and how to use it to achieve stress management and mindful relaxation. Participants will learn how to use Self-Havening to reduce stress, anxiety, and other negative emotions, and how to use it to increase feelings of relaxation, peace, and joy.
Topics covered are:
What Is Havening And What Can We Use It For
How Do We Apply Havening Touch
The Effect Of Havening Touch On The Brain
How to Let Go Of Tension And Stress
Improving Your Self-Image with Self-Havening
How to Sow Positive Seeds Of Possibility With Self-Havening
How to Use Havening To Prime Your Mind For Resourcefulness And Positive Outcomes
Gratitude and Havening
How to Radiate Positive Energy, Love, And Kindness with Havening
DocChristine Coaching’s events will be led by Dr. Christine Sauer, a physician, naturopath, and certified Havening Techniques® practitioner. Dr. Sauer has extensive experience in the field of stress management and mental health coaching and is passionate about helping individuals to achieve a meaningful, passionate, and purposeful life filled with vibrant energy and optimal health.
DocChristine Coaching’s events will be held online and will be open to individuals of all ages and backgrounds who will learn the basics of this novel psycho-sensory technique. Self-Havening is easy to learn and do, fast, and highly effective, and can be done anywhere when needed.
Typical feedback from previous event participants of DocChristine Coaching includes:
“Awesome! Good job! Earth needs more people like you! Thanks!”
The Havening Touch can be applied by the individual themself whenever they feel the need for it, once they master the basics that they will learn during this event.
Participants of the events will receive the recording of the event as well as written instructions. This will help them to continue using this wonderful technique confidently on their own at work or at home.
