Berlin- Aggravated Domestic Assault, Burglary

There were 237 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,415 in the last 365 days.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A3002197
TROOPER: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: VSP – Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/09/2023 @ approximately 0200 hours
LOCATION: Middlesex, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault & Burglary
ACCUSED: Brian Moody
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report that Brian Moody had entered the caller's residence and assaulted them. Troopers responded to the residence and spoke with the victim. Investigation revealed that Moody entered the residence and assaulted the caller who had a prior relationship with Moody. Moody was located at his residence and taken into custody before being transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Moody was held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 04/10/23 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 04/10/23 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: North East Correctional Facility
BAIL: $50,000
MUG SHOT: Included