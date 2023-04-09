Berlin- Aggravated Domestic Assault, Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE





CASE#:23A3002197

TROOPER: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: VSP – Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191





DATE/TIME: 04/09/2023 @ approximately 0200 hours

LOCATION: Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault & Burglary





ACCUSED: Brian Moody

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT





VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report that Brian Moody had entered the caller's residence and assaulted them. Troopers responded to the residence and spoke with the victim. Investigation revealed that Moody entered the residence and assaulted the caller who had a prior relationship with Moody. Moody was located at his residence and taken into custody before being transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Moody was held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 04/10/23 at 1230 hours.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 04/10/23 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: North East Correctional Facility

BAIL: $50,000

MUG SHOT: Included