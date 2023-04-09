Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 237 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,415 in the last 365 days.

Berlin- Aggravated Domestic Assault, Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE


CASE#:23A3002197

TROOPER: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: VSP – Berlin              

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191


DATE/TIME: 04/09/2023 @ approximately 0200 hours

LOCATION: Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault & Burglary


ACCUSED: Brian Moody

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT


VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report that Brian Moody had entered the caller's residence and assaulted them. Troopers responded to the residence and spoke with the victim. Investigation revealed that Moody entered the residence and assaulted the caller who had a prior relationship with Moody.  Moody was located at his residence and taken into custody before being transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Moody was held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 04/10/23 at 1230 hours.


COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 04/10/23 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: North East Correctional Facility

BAIL: $50,000

MUG SHOT: Included


You just read:

Berlin- Aggravated Domestic Assault, Burglary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more