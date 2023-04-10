Meet the Magicycle Jaguarundi Fat Tire Foldable Electric Bike

Come and meet Magicycle's folding electric bike of great performance.
ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The full-size 26" fat tire e-bikes from Magicycle are powerful and a lot of fun to ride. They are also big, tall, and heavy, and for very good reasons. The stresses created by a large e-bike with a high-torque motor require a sturdy frame that naturally adds to the weight. The size and weight of these full-size bikes is a problem for anyone living in a small space with little room for storage. Other inconveniences are also noted by some riders.
For example, if a rider commutes to work, there may not be adequate room for a full-size fat tire electric bike. Or if he lives in an upstairs apartment, a full-size bike may be too heavy to haul up the stairs. And if a person drives a Chevrolet Spark, he can forget about transporting his 26" Cruiser on his next driving vacation. What's the best solution for these difficulties?
The MAGiCYCLE Design Team Solves the Problem
Understanding the needs of many electric bike fans, the talented Design Team from MAGiCYCLE devoted many long hours to developing a folding e-bike that is more than just convenient--it also lives up to the high standards set by the 26" Cruisers...the MAGiCYCLE Jaguarundi.
Why Jaguarundi?
Jaguarundi may at first seem like a strange choice for a bike name. When the details are known, it makes perfect sense. This beautiful folding e-bike is named after the jaguarundi wildcat. It's a smaller wildcat with a compact build and short legs, yet powerful and graceful. It is about 2X the size of a normal domestic housecat and lives in Central and South America.
Like its namesake, the MAGiCYCLE Jaguarundi is a smaller, compact e-bike that can be ridden comfortably by most riders. Foldable electric bikes are rapidly gaining in popularity among many riders. This is especially true of those shifting to more eco-friendly and healthy alternatives to the larger and heavier 26" fat tire e-bikes. And of course, folding e-bikes are very appealing to those with smaller transport vehicles. Plus, unlike conventional e-bikes, the MAGiCYCLE Jaguarundi can be stored almost anywhere due to its compact footprint.
For city riders who don’t need to transport their bikes in a car, the ability to fold means it takes up less space in the home, perhaps fitting in a corner or under a desk. Or maybe they just needs an e-bike that is easier to carry up the steps to their apartment. Regardless of the reason, folding bikes have become a great option for e-bike shoppers.
Magicycle Jaguarundi Folding Fat Tire E-bike
6 Features Shoppers Want in a Folding Fat Tire E-bike
The Magicycle Jaguarundi exemplifies the great features needed in a folding e-bike. Here's what shoppers look for in an ideal folding bike.
1. Quality is the Greatest Concern
The one most desirable feature of a folding fat tire e-bike is built quality. Quality directly affects safety and longevity. For anyone shopping for an e-bike who cannot verify quality, it's time to move on to some other brand.
Most shoppers do not realize that the MAGiCYCLE company has been producing e-bikes for 16 years before introducing any e-bikes to the US market. From the beginning, MAGiCYCLE has chosen to focus on quality control. Many e-bike brands cannot do this, simply because they do not own a factory. How can a company expect to have effective quality control if they don’t even own the factory?
Magicycle is not just another average e-bike company. Magicycle owns the factory, and that factory has been producing quality e-bikes for more than 16 years. Every Magicycle begins with the award-winning Magicycle Design Team, originators of the amazing frame design that makes their e-bikes both visually appealing and reliably strong.
Nobody will find any cheap steel in a Magicycle frame. Magicycle has chosen to use 6061 aluminum alloy. This top-quality alloy provides exceptional strength, corrosion resistance, lightweight, durability, and a defect-free highly pleasing appearance. All this is made possible by employing technology borrowed from the aviation industry. The Magicycle factory employs experts in hydroforming and cataphracted weld joints. These are widely regarded as the best welding techniques in the world. This means that Magicycle customers receive a high-tech frame that is strong, safe, and beautiful for unequaled riding stability and comfort.
Advantages of Owning the Factory
Magicycle has exemplary quality control over the entire bike-building process, from design to manufacture to shipping. When a folding Jaguarundi arrives at the doorstep of a new owner, the box contains an e-bike that will last a very long time. It is designed to give reliable service, long life, and a safe riding experience. Quality matters — don’t settle for an e-bike from a brand that does not own the factory.
2. Brand Name Components
E-bike shoppers want to know if they are purchasing a bike that has long-lasting high-performing components. Even if a bike has a strong and comfortable frame and a powerful motor, inexpensive components can become a source of constant problems. Nobody wants to spend time troubleshooting inoperable components on their new folding e-bike.
Because they control every aspect of design and manufacturing, Magicycle can very carefully select the components for equipping the Jaguarundi. Only well-known brand names are invited to supply motors, batteries, LCD displays, brakes, etc. For example, an unusually powerful 52-volt battery comes on every Jaguarundi. That battery is supplied by the same company that supplies batteries for Tesla. Only high-quality components go onto a Magicycle! That’s a big factor in the confidence Magicycle owners have in their e-bikes.
Another important component is the LCD display, providing all the information a rider needs to safely enjoy his ride. Many brands like to “go cheap” with their display, but not Magicycle. The Magicycle display is in easy-to-read and has a very bright screen. The display also provides many features that are customizable to the individual rider. That same quality is consistent throughout the entire list of e-bike components. The best quality at the best price is a Jaguarundi priority. This is equally true of brakes, pedals, motors, etc.
3. Powerful Motor
Riders of a folding e-bike are very much like riders of any other e-bike. They want to have all the power needed to ride in a variety of terrains. It doesn’t help much if a folding fat tire e-bike is conveniently sized but doesn’t have enough power to get the rider to the top of a steep hill.
MAGiCYCLE has always insisted on providing a motor that excels in both power and reliability. The Jaguarundi is no exception, giving riders a strong 750-watt (peak) motor, powered by an unusually good battery, offering 52 volts. When a buyer thinks about quick starts, cruising speed, and hill-climbing ability -- all these are dependent on power, he wants an e-bike equipped with a strong motor, providing plenty of power.
The MAGiCYCLE Jaguarundi does not disappoint! It has the power to handle a 350-pound payload. Those who tend to carry a lot of stuff will appreciate that enhanced payload every time they approach a long, steep hill or need to strap a heavy load to the optional rear rack
