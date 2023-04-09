Lotto 6/49 - $62 million up for grabs at the next draw!

There were 232 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,353 in the last 365 days.
MONTRÉAL, April 9, 2023 /CNW/ - You could win $62 million at the next Lotto 6/49 draw, to take place on Wednesday, April 12!
The draw machine now only contains three white balls, each worth $1 million, and one gold ball, worth $62 million. The guaranteed prize winner therefore has a 1 in 4 shot at winning $62 million!
As is the case at every Lotto 6/49 draw, the $5 million Classic Jackpot will also be up for grabs.
Two multi-million-dollar jackpots
VIDÉO | Check out the new Lotto 6/49 here.
Draw results are now available on Loto-Québec's website: lotoquebec.com.
About Loto-Québec
Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit the people and the province of Québec. In 2022, Loto-Québec paid out 120 prizes of $1,000,000 or more to lottery winners. Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie tickets have provided 15 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com. Read their stories here.
