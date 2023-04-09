Lotto 6/49 - $62 million up for grabs at the next draw!

MONTRÉAL, April 9, 2023 /CNW/ - You could win $62 million at the next Lotto 6/49 draw, to take place on Wednesday, April 12!

The draw machine now only contains three white balls, each worth $1 million, and one gold ball, worth $62 million. The guaranteed prize winner therefore has a 1 in 4 shot at winning $62 million!

As is the case at every Lotto 6/49 draw, the $5 million Classic Jackpot will also be up for grabs.

Two multi-million-dollar jackpots

The Classic Draw is the same draw you've known for over 40 years, for which six numbers from 1 to 49 are drawn. A $5-million jackpot and several runner-up prizes are up for grabs at each draw.

is the same draw you've known for over 40 years, for which six numbers from 1 to 49 are drawn. A jackpot and several runner-up prizes are up for grabs at each draw. Each Gold Ball Draw has a guaranteed winner thanks to a unique number on each ticket. The winner is guaranteed to take home either a $1 million prize or a prize of up to $68 million!

VIDÉO | Check out the new Lotto 6/49 here.

Draw results are now available on Loto-Québec's website: lotoquebec.com.

