Scorpion Unit Invades home at Country Club of the South

Concerned citizens will gather in the Fulton County Superior Court in support of swindled real-estate owner Derrick Jackson as he fights for his property
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT
Concerned citizens will gather in the Fulton County Superior Court in support of swindled real-estate owner Derrick Jackson as he fights for the right to his property taken in a wrongful eviction scheme piloted by Fulton County Sheriff’s SCORPION Unit and an influential law firm, Hall Booth Smith, and allowed by Superior Court Judge Melynee Leftridge. Case documents linked in reference material at the bottom reveal a lack of notice and eviction without a proper order, among other glaring violations. Concerned citizens and Jackson’s family do not want to see anyone else treated so roughly and unfairly by the Scorpion Unit and Fulton County judges, nor do they want to see others tricked into losing their own property.
WHERE
Media briefing at Fulton County Superior Court steps, 185 Central Ave. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303
*Courtroom recording access facilitated by Rule 22 must be submitted by April 10 at 9am.
WHEN
Wednesday, April 12
- 8:00am Media Briefing – Matt McMaster will speak on behalf of Derrick Jackson
- 9:30am Court Proceedings – Proceedings scheduled to begin in courtroom 9J
- TBD – McMaster will brief the media post hearing
WHO
Derrick Jackson – homeowner in Country Club of the South
Jackson’s daughter – traumatized by the SCORPION Unit, who aggressively handcuffed her and held in a police unit without a court order
Jackson’s fiancée – intimidated to vacate the property while Derrick was away on business
Mathew D. McMaster – attorney for Jackson and family spokesperson
RAMPANT BIAS IN CASE – below are the most flagrant abuses of justice and power that demonstrate how this could happen to anyone relying on the Fulton County court system. Jackson and his attorney are calling on Fulton County Superior Court Judge Melynee Leftridge to recuse herself from the case because:
Judge & Sherriff have a personal relationship:
- Judge Leftridge has a personal relationship with Deputy Sheriff Capt. Leon Gates, who helped execute the wrongful eviction against Jackson.
- On Facebook, the Judge publicly expressed her appreciation for Gates’ support, stating: ‘Thank you so much Captain Gates! I appreciate your support a great deal!!!!’”
Also on Facebook, Gates called:
- Attorney Matt McMaster “delusional”
- And said of Judge Leftridge “Looks great in the robe” with a heart emoji
Plaintiff’s attorney made a financial contribution to Judge Leftridge’s campaign:
- R. David Ware of Hall Booth Smith, who represents the home lender Paramount, made a donation to Leftridge’s Fulton Superior Court campaign
- Additionally, Leftridge previously worked for Ware’s now ex-wife Sharon W. Ware
Ignoring requests for recusal:
- Matt McMaster has filed four separate instances for Judge Leftridge to recuse herself from the case, to no avail, thus far.
- In all instances there have been no hearings
- In two instances the motion was not reassigned in accordance with Rule 25.3
- McMaster has called for the recusal of the entire Fulton Superior Court bench since the case has been passed around to a number of judges during the recusal motion.
Reversing course at last minute from jury to court trial:
- Without jurisdiction, the Judge reversed course on a Friday prior to the jury trial scheduled to begin the following Tuesday and transitioned the case to a court trial.
Disregarding basic principles of law:
- Required by law to hold a hearing on Jackson’s Anti-SLAPP motion in 30 days, which did not happen.
- Judge avoided appointing the requested special master as mandated by law; this independent third party would determine who really owns the home.
Illegal eviction from a property – Fulton Sheriff Wrongfully Evicts Mother and Children:
- No search warrant was issued, meaning there was no authority for breaking into the property and taking Jackson’s belongings while he was away.
- The notice only listed Derrick (not two adult children or fiancé on the property). Order did not say “all other occupants” making it illegal to remove them.
- Law requires 24-hours to remove possessions off the property – the Sheriff's office acknowledged that right, but Jackson’s family was denied access to the subdivision.
- Family’s belongings were removed, with some stolen and/or broken. To this day, the Jackson’s family possessions have still not been returned. How could a family without means fight this type of injustice?
SCORPION Unit aggressive use of force with Derrick’s daughter - GA Story about Scorpion Unit:
- Fulton County Sheriff’s crime suppression team that focuses on violent offenders and reducing gang-related crimes, was used for the eviction.
- Traumatizing Jackson’s daughter was unnecessary and avoidable.
- Why was the Scorpion Unit used for an eviction when there are no criminal allegations or any evidence of activity that might justify the unit’s forceful and intimidating involvement?
Registry money improperly removed – Karma Prevails and Recusal Motion Ensues:
- The Motion to Vacate shows that Jackson paid more money into the registry than was owed at the time, yet the Judge wanted more.
- The Judge ordered all of the money held in the Registry to be released to the plaintiff; however, a clerical error did not allow that to happen. And the money has been “stuck” in the Registry ever since due to a McMaster filing.
- Does the Sheriff’s Captain do similar favors for this judge in other situations involving fraudulent taking of property? Where do the proceeds go when this happens?
To record inside the courtroom, you must fill out a Rule 22 form by Monday, April 10 at 9am and send a signed copy to PIO@fultoncountyga.gov & Denise.Melville-blackman@fultoncountyga.gov.
To arrange a one-on-one interview with Attorney Matt McMaster prior to the media briefing on Wednesday or to secure a copy of the Rule 22 form, please contact Rob Kremer (404) 218-3077 or Philip Hudson phudson@rhythmcommunications.com. .
