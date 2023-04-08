SellersFi Backs Fusion5 in Launching Florida-Based Production Center for Cost-Effective Laptops and Tablets

Frisco, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2023) - Frisco, TX-based Fusion5, a leading British technology brand, announced today that it has secured funding from global fintech company SellersFi to set up a production facility in PASCO County, Florida, focusing on affordable laptops and tablet PCs. This investment highlights the company's commitment to offering accessible and budget-friendly high-quality technology products. CEO Gandhi Perla emphasizes the significance of making the latest technology available to everyone, regardless of their budget.

"Technology is an essential part of people's lives, and we are committed to providing high-spec laptops and tablets at affordable prices, allowing everyone to enjoy the benefits of cutting-edge technology," said Mr. Perla.

Pedro Chandelier Chinait, Account Manager at SellersFi, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We're honored and excited that Fusion5 chose to partner with SellersFi for the funding needed to establish a production facility in PASCO County, Florida. This facility not only solidifies Fusion5's commitment to quality but also demonstrates their dedication to creating jobs in the local community and boosting the economy. We are proud to be a part of this initiative and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have."

Fusion5 is grateful to the PASCO Economic Development Council (EDC) for its support in setting up the production facility. The company aims to create jobs in the local community and stimulate the local economy through the manufacturing of budget-friendly laptops and tablet PCs.

The Florida production facility will concentrate on producing high-quality, cost-effective laptops and tablets, positioning Fusion5 to compete with renowned players in the technology industry. Devices produced in Florida will serve the diverse needs of customers in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

SellersFi, formerly known as SellersFunding, is a global financial technology company that aims to empower e-commerce merchants seeking growth. As e-commerce evolves, SellersFi drives the fintech innovations that allow sellers and brands to focus more on growth and achieving their business goals while worrying less about funding and finance. Thousands of e-commerce sellers trust SellersFi for inventory, marketing, product launches, international expansion, and more.

Fusion5, committed to customer satisfaction, offers affordable laptops and tablets without compromising quality. The company recognizes the highly competitive nature of the technology industry and dedicates itself to providing accessible, top-tier devices to its customers.

