Bread Ahead Launches New Full-Day Baking Workshops with Global Inspirations

LONDON, UK, April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- based bakery and baking school, Bread Ahead, has announced the launch of their new full-day baking workshops inspired by global recipes. The workshops are designed to introduce students to iconic bakes from around the world, starting with New York. Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to make several New York staples, including caraway rye bread, onion or poppy seed bialys, brioche hot dog buns, and authentic New York-style bagels and pretzels. Bread Ahead, which prides itself on its British heritage and commitment to locally sourced ingredients, also embraces international flavors and techniques. With these new workshops, Bread Ahead continues to offer baking enthusiasts the chance to expand their skills and knowledge in a fun and engaging way.
Founded in 2013, Bread Ahead has become a renowned artisan bakery and baking school in the UK and beyond. Head Baker and founder Matthew Jones, with over 25 years of experience in the industry, has always been passionate about sharing his knowledge and skills with others. This ethos led to the creation of Bread Ahead's Bakery School, where established bakers and enthusiasts alike can learn the secrets behind the bakery's famous doughnuts and other baked goods. Bread Ahead has expanded to other key locations in London, including Chelsea and Wembley, as well as internationally to Saudi Arabia and coming soon to Dubai, while maintaining its commitment to using the finest ingredients and creating intelligent flavor profiles that cater to modern eaters.
During the pandemic, Bread Ahead became a source of comfort for thousands of people around the world. The bakery offered free online baking classes, which were filmed on a cell phone at home by Matthew and his wife Erika. The classes provided a therapeutic escape for people who were stuck at home and looking for a new hobby. More than 300,000 people took part in the classes globally, with many still baking today. The popularity of Bread Ahead's social media quadrupled during the pandemic, with food bloggers and enthusiasts tagging the bakery's verified account on Instagram daily.
Bread Ahead's doughnuts have developed a reputation and cult-like following of their own, with a group of enthusiasts who queue around the block to try the new flavor releases and their favorite classics. Matthew Jones attributes the success of the doughnuts to the deep meaningful flavor journey that they take you on, evoking a feeling of nostalgia and a celebration of flavors. The doughnuts have become so popular that they have been featured in prestigious food journals, and Matthew has been head-hunted by numerous three-Michelin-starred restaurants to create their bread baskets and pastries.
Bread Ahead's commitment to sharing knowledge and skills has not gone unnoticed. Many food critics have written about the bakery, praising its sophisticated artisanal offerings and dedication to the craft. With the expansion of Bread Ahead's physical locations and online classes, even more people can experience the joy of baking and learn the secrets behind Bread Ahead's famous bakes.
