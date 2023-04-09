Submit Release
MEGA Hackathon League Announces Registration for MEGA Hackathon 2023

Hybrid Hackathon Held from April 14th-16th

SOMERSET, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MEGA Hackathon League today announced registration for MEGA Hackathon 2023. The MEGA Hackathon is a competitive event challenging high school students to build a project related to the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development goals and offers a new way for students to build their passion for computer science. MEGA is a non-profit organization that aims to bridge the gap between the community and the 17 UN sustainable development goals, hoping to provide educational opportunities for students across the world. MEGA first held a successful MEGA Hackathon in April 2022 and is starting an intensive 4 week “Digital Storytelling for Good Using AI'' class with Columbia PhD/Graduate Students as well as Professors from the NGO, Love&Future.

“After a very successful hackathon last year, our team hopes to provide an even better experience with MEGA Hackathon 2023,” says Daniel Achacon, Co-Founder of MEGA Hackathon League. “Our organizational team has been hard at work, hoping to make this year’s hackathon as enjoyable and fun as possible.”

As a coalition of high school students from schools across New Jersey such as Rutgers Prep, Lawrenceville, Pingry, and Hun, the MEGA Hackathon League provides an engaging student-to-student experience with MEGA Hackathon. Participants will divide into teams, working on a project aimed towards social good and learning important teamwork, coding, and critical thinking skills in the process. Winners of MEGA Hackathon 2023 will be able to redeem awards such as certificates, prize money, and even internship opportunities.

Registration for MEGA Hackathon 2023 is now live on https://megahack.tech/. For more updates and information, join our Discord community: https://discord.gg/VazaPzqpWs

MEGA Hackathon 2023 will again be focused on the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development goals, with multiple focused categories including a new climate category for MEGA’s “Digital Storytelling for Good Using AI” participants. Last April 2022, MEGA Hackathon had over 200 participants of all ages from over 14 different countries across the world, 14 sponsors, $50,000 in prizes and both a personal location in NJ, USA as well as a virtual metaverse experience.

