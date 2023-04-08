Capturing Memories in Tintype: Glens Falls Art Studio Offers Portrait Session Tips

Submit Release
QUEENSBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Glens Falls Art, a unique photography studio in the Glens Falls area, is excited to share five tips for clients preparing for their upcoming tintype portrait session.

First, wear your finest or craziest outfit. Tintype photography captures details in a unique and captivating way, so why not make a statement with your outfit? Second, it's important to keep in mind that text may not be the best idea as it will be reversed. For the best results, choose contrasting tones and clothing for your portrait. This will add depth and dimension to the final product.

Third, it's important to note that colors are recorded differently than traditional black-and-white photography. "Colors at the blue end of the spectrum will look light, while colors at the red end of the spectrum will look darker.", says photographer Craig Murphy. Fourth, it's worth considering that tattoos may disappear due to the nature of the tintype process. Lastly, be sure to have fun and enjoy the experience. After all, these tintype portraits will become a treasured part of your family's legacy for generations to come.

Invented by English artist Frederick Scott Archer in 1851, wet plate collodion photography is the process of pouring collodion onto a plate of thin metal or glass, sensitizing in a silver nitrate solution, exposing in the camera, then developing the plate while it’s still wet. Most photographs made between 1850 until the early 1880's were made with the "wet plate" process. There is currently a resurgence of this photographic method. People are amazed to learn about the history and science of these priceless family keepsakes during their portrait session.

About Craig Murphy
Fine art photographer Craig Murphy creates one-of-a-kind photos using the wet plate collodion process. Craig travels with his Glens Falls Art® mobile tintype studio to locations in upstate NY making heirloom portraits and scenic views using this historic photographic method. Steeped in tradition, these unique archival images can be passed on to your family members to be cherished for years to come. To see examples of various 19th century photographic processes follow Craig Murphy and his Glens Falls Art tintype studio on TikTok.

