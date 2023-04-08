sellerboard Introduces Powerful Inventory Management Update for Amazon Sellers

German-based Amazon profit analytics software, sellerboard, has recently released its newest Inventory Management update; designed to help Amazon sellers streamline their inventory management and increase profits.

The tool offers a variety of features designed to make the process of managing inventory more efficient. These features include inventory tracking, forecasting, restock and reorder alerts, purchase order management, FBA shipment tracking, and supplier management.

One of the most significant benefits of using sellerboard’s Inventory Management Tool is that it helps Amazon sellers avoid stockouts. Stockouts can be incredibly costly for sellers because they not only result in lost sales but also negatively impact a seller's search ranking on Amazon.

By using sellerboard's Inventory Management Tool, sellers can keep track of their inventory levels with minimal time and effort as well as set up automatic reorder reminders to ensure they never run out of stock.

sellerboard also provides forecasts of days of stock left and recommendations on order quantity. These estimations are based on sophisticated modeling considering multiple parameters, such as past sales, weighted sales velocity, seasonality, manufacturing and shipping times, projected growth, and many other factors.

In addition to forecasts and recommendations, the tool offers a comprehensive purchase order management system. This system allows sellers to track the following: their purchase orders, record information about payments and costs associated with the order, and monitor the order status. The tool also offers a powerful feature that allows sellers to enter the cost of goods by batch for multiple products at once, which can increase the accuracy in sellerboard’s profit and loss dashboard and save time.

Finally, the FBA shipment tracking feature is another valuable tool offered by sellerboard. This feature allows sellers to track their inbound FBA shipments, link shipments to their orders, and receive alerts if there are any issues with the shipment. Additionally, the tool offers a helpful graphic representation of inbound shipments, making it easy for sellers to visualize their shipments and stay organized.

"We developed the Inventory Management Tool to help Amazon sellers manage their inventory more efficiently, avoid stockouts, automate purchasing processes, and save time," said sellerboard CEO Vladi Gordon. "We believe that by providing sellers with the tools they need to stay organized and keep track of their inventory, we can help them free up time which they can use to grow their businesses."

The sellerboard Inventory Management Tool is available now for all Amazon sellers, and the company offers a free 14-day trial for new users. With its advanced features and easy-to-use interface, it's an excellent tool for any seller looking to streamline their inventory management and increase their profits.

